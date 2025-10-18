Two Years of Sacrifice: Sana’a Pledges Allegiance to the Martyrs and Reaffirms Its March on the Path to Jerusalem Until Victory

In a majestic scene of faith and loyalty, Sana’a’s Al-Sabeen Square was filled this morning with waves of Yemenis pouring in from every direction — their chants echoing faith, resilience, and devotion to the blood of the martyrs.

Under the slogan “Two Years of Giving… Loyalty to the Blood of the Martyrs,” the million-strong march embodied the spirit of steadfastness that has defined Yemen’s path.

It was both a commemoration of two years of unwavering faith and resistance, and a renewed pledge to continue supporting Palestine and its resistance against the American-Zionist powers of arrogance. The crowds affirmed that Yemen today stands more alert and determined than ever before.

Al-Sabeen Square: A Sea of Loyalty and a Scene of Grandeur

From the early hours, the streets of Sana’a overflowed with a human tide. People flocked from every district of the capital and its surrounding governorates to Al-Sabeen Square, forming a vast ocean of flags, banners, and portraits adorned with the crimson of sacrifice.

The flags of Yemen and Palestine waved side by side, while images of the martyred commander Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari and martyrs of the Resistance Axis — from Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen — shone high, symbolizing a shared path of faith and liberation.

The scene reflected a single message: the blood of martyrs is a sacred trust, and Yemen will never retreat from supporting Palestine, no matter the challenges.

Chants of Faith and Defiance

The chants that thundered across Sana’a’s sky captured two years of struggle, faith, and devotion — a declaration of the Yemeni people’s moral and spiritual stance toward Palestine and the path of the martyrs:

“Two years by God’s grace… we walked according to His Book.”

“Two years — Yemen of faith, a flood beside the flood.”

“The martyrs’ sacrifice is fuel… on the road to the promised victory.”

“An Ansari gift of blood… guided by Al-Ghamari’s light.”

“Hashem triumphed, by the Lord of the Kaaba — meeting his Lord with honor.”

“Al-Sinwar, martyr of Al-Aqsa — a school of endless giving.”

“Salutations to the Qassam Brigades on the anniversary of Al-Sinwar.”

“Al-Ghamari and Al-Sinwar — commanders of the Flood of the Free.”

“Our Yemeni stance is united — scholars, army, and tribes.”

“We will monitor and stand ready — if they betray, we will fulfill our duty.”

“With God’s help we’ll continue — preparing for every coming round.”

“Oh Gaza, we are still with you — if they return, we return.”

“Oh Gaza, oh Palestine — all Yemen stands with you.”

These chants revealed a profound national consciousness linking faith in God with solidarity with the oppressed and resistance to tyranny — turning Yemen’s collective will into a continuous battlefield of moral and material resistance.

The March Declaration: A Covenant of Loyalty and Awareness

Dhaifullah al-Shami, member of the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah and the National Committee for Al-Aqsa Support, delivered the official statement of the march.

The statement declared that this massive mobilization represents “the culmination of continuous spiritual and militant giving — and loyalty to the martyrs who are the fuel and proof of the movement’s sincerity.”

It described Yemen’s participation as “the proud bleeding of a great jihadist commander and one of Islam’s valiant knights — the martyred commander Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari” — who became a symbol of sacrifice and defiance against the U.S., Britain, and the Zionist enemy on land and at sea.

The statement stressed that al-Ghamari and his fellow martyrs across the military fronts proved to the world that God’s promise of victory is true, and that reliance upon Him alone ensures the defeat of even the most powerful aggressors.

Marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of Palestinian leader Yahya al-Sinwar, the speech recalled the legacy of great leaders from Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and Yemen, whose sacrifices “awakened the Ummah from its slumber and proved that pure blood is the shortest path to victory.”

It reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering stance toward Palestine, declaring:

“Our steadfastness on our principled, moral, and humanitarian positions with Gaza and our first cause — Palestine and the blessed Al-Aqsa — is our covenant before God and the martyrs. We shall not retreat, whatever the challenges.”

The statement also affirmed Yemen’s readiness:

“The Yemeni people are closely monitoring developments and are fully prepared to return to the battlefield if the enemy resumes aggression — stronger, more determined, and more capable on every level.”

It concluded by calling the Arab and Islamic nations to return sincerely to the Holy Qur’an — “the eternal light and the only way out of the Ummah’s political and civilizational crisis,” affirming that “ther