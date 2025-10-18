Yemen Renews Its Pledge to Gaza and the Martyrs: Two Years of Sacrifice and Steadfast Support on the Front of Resistance

Mass Rallies Across Sana’a and the Provinces Affirm Continuation of the Revolutionary Path and Practical Support for Palestine

In a majestic and moving scene of loyalty, pride, and steadfastness, the Yemeni people poured into the streets of Sana’a and other free provinces today in massive rallies under the slogan “Two Years of Giving… Loyalty to the Blood of the Martyrs.”

The demonstrations reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering and principled stance in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause, renewing the pledge of loyalty to the martyred commanders whose sacrifices defined the nation’s path of dignity and resistance.

A Nation Mourns a Legendary Commander

In their joint statement, the crowds mourned the martyred jihadist leader, Lieutenant General Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, who was martyred after a life of remarkable struggle and devotion in confronting U.S., British, and Zionist aggression.

The statement described al-Ghamari as “one of the great architects of victory,” playing a decisive role in delivering humiliating defeats to the American and British naval forces, and to the Israeli enemy during the past two years of Yemen’s support operations for Gaza.

These operations, it said, “shifted the balance of power and unsettled the enemy’s front across the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab, and the Indian Ocean.”

The statement hailed the fallen commander as a symbol of strength, discipline, and unwavering faith, stressing that his pure blood will remain fuel for liberation and independence, and a guiding light for all free people fighting tyranny and oppression.

Loyalty to the Martyrs — Following the Path of the Leaders

The rallies also commemorated Palestinian commander Yahya al-Sinwar and other fallen leaders of the Palestinian resistance, affirming that Yemen will continue walking the same path of dignity and sacrifice until full victory and the elimination of the Zionist entity.

Participants declared that the blood of Yemeni, Palestinian, and Axis of Resistance martyrs has merged into a single battlefield — united by Jerusalem, Palestine, and honor.

They stressed that today, the Resistance Axis stands stronger, more unified, and more certain than ever in the divine promise of victory.

An Unshakable Stand with Palestine and Gaza

The statement reaffirmed that Yemen’s position toward Gaza and Palestine is not political or temporary, but a deeply rooted stance of faith, morality, and humanity — unaltered by circumstances or pressure.

It emphasized that throughout the past two years of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, the Yemeni people have offered unmatched sacrifices and support, and remain steadfastly loyal to the martyrs’ blood, committed to continuing all forms of assistance and backing.

The statement further confirmed that the Yemeni Armed Forces are closely monitoring developments in Gaza, maintaining full readiness to return to the battlefield should the Zionist enemy resume its aggression or betray the truce — a clear message that Yemen’s hand remains on the trigger and its deterrence power is intact and prepared.

A Qur’anic Call for Revival and Awareness

The concluding section of the statement called upon Arab and Islamic nations to return sincerely and practically to the Holy Qur’an, describing it as “God’s eternal light and guidance” — the true source of strength, victory, and independence.

It urged nations to rebuild their awareness and unity upon the divine foundation that restores the dignity and sovereignty of the Muslim Ummah.

The crowds affirmed that the September 21 Revolution restored Yemen’s rightful position within the region, reclaimed its independent national decision, and placed it at the forefront of the nations defending Jerusalem and Palestine.

Two Years of Giving — The Oath Continues

With powerful faith and boundless energy, Yemenis today embodied a living epic of loyalty — pledging once again to honor their martyrs and follow the righteous path of their leaders.

For two years of struggle and sacrifice, Yemen has not stood as a spectator but as an active and leading force on the front of support and deterrence — present by land, sea, word, and deed.

The message was clear: the battle with the American-Zionist enemy is not momentary, but existential — a struggle that will continue until falsehood perishes and the voice of truth rises from Jerusalem to Sana’a.