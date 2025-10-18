Iranian navy commander: Enemy’s goal is to eliminate us from trade routes

Commander of the Iranian Navy Admiral Shahram Irani emphasized on Saturday that the enemy’s entire effort and strategy today aims to restrict trade routes so that it alone benefits, and seeks to exclude us from them.

Tasnim News Agency reported on Saturday that Admiral Shahram Irani’s remarks came during a symposium to discuss the draft National Maritime Development Document, held at Amir Kabir University.

Admiral Shahram Irani added: “On land, we have only three zones, while at sea, we face five environments that can be utilized. To make optimal use of these environments, we need precise scientific work and significant equipment that must be taken care of.”

The commander of the Iranian Navy indicated that “it is necessary to focus more on the issue of trade routes and connecting the country to the seas in preparing the document.” We always look from the coast to the sea, but we must look from the sea to the coast so that we can see these unique capabilities more clearly.”

He continued: “When we talk about the corridors, we must know that the enemy is striving with all its effort and strategy to restrict these corridors so that it can benefit from them alone and completely eliminate us.”

Admiral Irani called for greater attention to the maritime logistics cities in this document, saying: “If this document remains confined to paper and is not implemented on the ground, and we do not take into account the population issue, we cannot expect tangible results from it.”

The Iranian military commander emphasized that “we have coasts and a shipbuilding industry, but we have not been able to offer them to neighboring countries, while they are making their requests to other distant countries.”