The date October 18 remains a living witness to yet another chapter of the U.S.-Saudi-Emirati war crimes against Yemen—its land and people.

Every year on this day, Yemen’s collective memory revisits stories of blood and horror: massacres and destruction carried out by the coalition against civilians and infrastructure, with no trace of conscience or law.

From Saada to Hodeidah, and from Sana’a to Hajjah, the date marks a trail of atrocities that stand as evidence of the coalition’s brutality and, at the same time, a symbol of Yemen’s steadfastness in the face of a relentless war.

2015: Airstrikes and Massacres Against Civilians

On October 18, 2015, coalition aircraft launched a series of strikes across multiple governorates, killing and injuring dozens.

In Saada , three women were martyred and several others injured when air raids targeted residential areas in Ketaf, Munabbih District. Saudi rocket attacks also hit Razeh District, destroying homes and killing two citizens.

In Al-Jawf , two civilians were martyred as residential neighborhoods in Al-Hazm and Al-Matun came under intense bombardment.

In Sana’a, strikes targeted Sanhan and Al-Tiyal districts, destroying homes and farmland, while another attack hit the Nahdain area, causing major damage to buildings and businesses.

2016: Relentless Bombing and Widespread Destruction

October 18, 2016, witnessed heavy bombardment, particularly in Saada, where over 40 airstrikes hit Munabbih, Baqim, and Sha’ab Thiya, causing massive destruction.

The Al-Buqa’ border crossing was struck 25 times, and the Republican Palace in Saada City was hit three times, damaging nearby homes.

In Sana’a, strikes targeted roads and infrastructure in Manakha and Al-Haymah, while Hodeidah and Marib were bombed extensively, hitting markets, homes, and farmlands—demonstrating a systematic targeting of civilian life.

2017: Family Massacre and Renewed Attacks on Saada and Hodeidah

On October 18, 2017, one civilian was killed and two were injured by Saudi border guards in Munabbih, Saada.

Intense air raids struck Shu’aib, Maran, and Al-Dhaher, while 11 airstrikes targeted Al-Shurfa in Najran.

Further bombings hit Al-Jah in Beit al-Faqih, Hodeidah, and Haradh and Midi in Hajjah, leaving extensive destruction.

2018: Bombing of Mosques and Homes in Hodeidah

On October 18, 2018, coalition aircraft committed new massacres in Hodeidah: three civilians were martyred and two injured in the 7 July area, while three airstrikes on Al-Rahma Mosque in Al-Marawah killed one person and destroyed nearby homes.

Saudi shelling in Saada’s Al-Dhaher District injured a civilian and destroyed property.

2019: Continued Violations in Hodeidah and Saada

On October 18, 2019, shelling by coalition mercenaries injured a man and a woman in Al-Zuhour neighborhood, Hodeidah, while another civilian was wounded by an unexploded ordnance blast in Al-Tuhita.

Eight airstrikes hit Al-Dhaher, and Saudi artillery shelled border villages in Razeh, severely damaging homes and farms.

2020: Widespread Escalation in Marib, Saada, and Hodeidah

This day in 2020 saw renewed escalation: four airstrikes hit Rahbah and Mahliyah in Marib, while five others targeted Ketaf, Al-Dhaher, and Baqim in Saada.

Spy drones bombed Al-Fazah in Al-Tuhita, and artillery shells landed near residential areas in Al-Salkhana and Al-Hawk, causing heavy destruction.

2021: 30 Airstrikes on Marib and Continuous Attacks on Hodeidah

On October 18, 2021, coalition jets launched 14 airstrikes on Al-Jubah, 11 on Sirwah, 3 on Harib, and 2 on Madghal, destroying civilian homes.

Al-Sawadiyah in Al-Bayda and Al-Jawf also came under fire.

In Hodeidah, spy aircraft carried out 13 raids on Al-Fazah, Al-Jabaliyah, and Al-Tuhita, while mercenaries built new fortifications and shelled populated areas.

2022: Drone Strikes and Continuous Shelling

The crimes did not stop in October 18, 2022 — spy drones struck Hays District three times, while artillery bombardment hit Al-Jabaliyah, and new fortifications were built in violation of the truce.

2023: Persistent Violations in Taiz and Hodeidah

On October 18, 2023, coalition-backed forces continued their crimes: fortifications were set up in Maqbana (Taiz) and Hays (Hodeidah), while spy drones hit Hays again.

Heavy artillery struck Al-Jabaliyah in Al-Tuhita, damaging homes and farms.

The Aggression Will Fall

From 2015 to 2023, October 18 remains etched in Yemeni memory as a day of bloodshed and suffering inflicted by the U.S.-Saudi-Emirati coalition.

Yet, despite the destruction, the Yemeni people have remained unshaken—firm in their faith that the aggression will end, and that the spilled Yemeni blood will forever haunt the aggressors, generation after generation.

Eighteen October stands as both a wound and a vow — the mirror of foreign brutality and the living proof of Yemen’s unbreakable resilience.