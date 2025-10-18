Hamas: Enemy Attacks in the West Bank Will Not Break the Palestinians’ Will

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) affirmed that the ongoing crimes committed by the occupying enemy and its settler mobs in the West Bank will not succeed in breaking the resolve of the Palestinian people or defeating their steadfastness on their land; rather, these crimes will serve as additional fuel to ignite popular anger and its spread in response to the policy of extermination, displacement, and ethnic cleansing practiced by the entity.

The movement explained that the escalating assaults in the West Bank come within the framework of wider crimes carried out by the occupier throughout two years of brutal aggression on Gaza, stressing that this criminal course “will not translate the occupier’s and the settlers’ dreams and plans of annexation, displacement, and control into reality.”

Hamas called on the masses of the Palestinian people to continue popular mobilizations and to confront forcefully the settler attacks on the villages, towns, and cities of the West Bank, asserting that resistance and popular steadfastness are the true guarantee for thwarting Zionist schemes, and that the occupier’s violent practices will be met by strengthened resolve and an expansion of the arenas of confrontation.

The movement warned that continued aggression and settlement expansion will lead to a wider explosion across the West Bank and Jerusalem, cautioning the occupier that its crimes will not pass without a response, and that the scales will remain in favor of the will of resistance and steadfastness until full victory and the complete liberation of Palestine are achieved.