Escalation of Israeli Crimes Despite the Ceasefire: Over 68,000 Martyrs in Gaza Amid Atrocities that Condemn Global Silence

In a scene that reflects the continuation of systematic genocide against the Palestinian people, the Israeli occupation forces have persisted in their assaults on the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll to 68,116 martyrs and 170,200 wounded since October 7, 2023.

This escalation comes amid a shameful international silence and complete UN paralysis in stopping the ongoing bloodshed — despite the announced ceasefire.

Bloody Toll and New Crimes Despite the Truce

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported in its daily update that hospitals received 29 martyrs in the past 48 hours — including 23 bodies recovered from under the rubble and 4 killed in direct attacks — along with 21 new injuries.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, there have been 27 martyrs and 143 injuries, while rescue teams remain unable to reach several victims trapped under debris or on damaged roads due to continued strikes.

The ministry also added 120 martyrs to the cumulative list after verifying data from the judicial committee on missing persons. Additionally, 15 new bodies were handed over by the occupation forces, bringing the total number of returned remains to 135, many of which showed signs of torture, blindfolding, and bound hands.

Targeting a Refugee Bus and the Al-Shaaban Family Massacre

In yet another atrocity, Palestinian Civil Defense announced the recovery of nine martyrs following an Israeli airstrike on a bus carrying displaced civilians east of the Zaytoun neighborhood last night — among them two children whose bodies were mutilated by Israeli dogs after being left exposed.

All the victims belonged to the Al-Shaaban family, 11 of whom were killed while returning to inspect their home. The area was well within the so-called “yellow line” defined by the ceasefire agreement — confirming the premeditated nature of the crime.

Civil Defense emphasized that the occupation forces could have issued warnings or used non-lethal methods but instead chose direct execution, once again proving their bloodlust and intent to sabotage the truce.

129 Violations of the Ceasefire — Human Rights Centers Document the Crimes

The Gaza Center for Human Rights documented 129 violations of the ceasefire since it came into effect on October 10, resulting in 34 martyrs and 122 injuries across the Strip.

The Center stated that these acts constitute a flagrant disregard for civilian life and a blatant breach of international humanitarian law.

It noted that the massacre against the Abu Shaaban family in Zaytoun — which claimed the lives of 11 civilians, including 7 children and 3 women — exemplifies the occupation’s doctrine of collective killing and destruction, warning that the international community’s silence encourages Israel to continue its crimes with impunity.

Organ Theft from Martyrs: A Crime that Shocks the Human Conscience

In a chilling revelation, the Government Media Office in Gaza accused Israel of stealing organs from the bodies of Palestinian martyrs held in its custody — including corneas, eyes, and internal organs.

Director Ismail Al-Thawabteh stated that the bodies released via the Red Cross in recent days arrived in “horrific condition,” bearing signs of execution, strangulation, and rope marks around the neck.

He called for the immediate formation of an international investigation committee to uncover the truth behind these atrocities and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Catastrophic Humanitarian Conditions — Urgent UN Appeals

The UNICEF organization described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic,” reporting that hospitals lie in ruins and food, water, and fuel are almost non-existent.

Emergency Coordinator Hamish Young stated that only 653 aid trucks had entered Gaza since the ceasefire, far below the agreed 600 trucks per day.

He urged for the immediate lifting of restrictions and the entry of fuel and essential relief materials to save the lives of children “on the brink of starvation and dehydration.”

Young warned that continued blockade will cause a total humanitarian collapse in northern Gaza, where famine has become a weapon of mass murder.

European Calls to Hold Israel Accountable

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Center urged the European Union to hold Israel responsible for destroying EU-funded projects in Gaza, including water plants, hospitals, schools, and housing units built under reconstruction programs.

The center stated that Europe’s silence constitutes a moral and legal abdication of responsibility, calling for full compensation and an official investigation into the occupation’s crimes against civilians and humanitarian infrastructure.

Ongoing Genocide and Unbreakable Resistance

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has committed an ongoing genocide in Gaza, causing over 239,000 total casualties between the dead and wounded — including 157 children who died of hunger — while over 9,000 remain missing.

Despite the horror, siege, and starvation, the Palestinian people continue their legendary resilience, reaffirming that their blood will not fuel normalization projects, but rather ignite the flame of liberation that refuses to be extinguished.