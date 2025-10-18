Ministry of Defense Denies Targeting a Ship in the Gulf of Aden: The Armed Forces Are Not Involved

A responsible source at the Ministry of Defense has categorically denied media reports alleging that a ship was targeted in the Gulf of Aden, affirming that the Yemeni Armed Forces have no connection whatsoever to the incident.

The source emphasized that the armed forces remain fully committed to protecting maritime and regional security, and that such claims are aimed at misleading public opinion and distorting the truth.

“Yemen stands firm in the face of conspiracies. Safeguarding national interests and the safety of maritime navigation are top priorities,” the source said.

The statement further clarified that any military movements or operations conducted by the Yemeni Armed Forces are formally announced through the Ministry of Defense, reflecting a policy of transparency and credibility in all official communications.

The official reiterated that the armed forces continue to strengthen their readiness to protect national and regional security, affirming that the nation is in safe hands and that its army will remain the steadfast shield defending Yemen’s interests and the safety of maritime navigation.