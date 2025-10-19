Hamas warns of seriousness of catastrophic situation of prisoners in entity prisons

Hamas leader Abdulrahman Shadid confirmed on Sunday that the death of prisoner Mahmoud Talal Abdullah from the Jenin camp in the northern occupied West Bank, after a long struggle with cancer in Israeli enemy prisons as a result of deliberate medical neglect and slow torture, represents a new Nazi crime added to the enemy’s record of crimes against Palestinian prisoners.

In a press statement, Shadid said: “As we mourn the prisoner Abu Talal, the steadfast son of Jenin camp, we affirm that the Zionist enemy continues its policy of medical neglect and starving prisoners in harsh and humiliating detention conditions, in a new crime added to the enemy’s black record against our prisoners and the Palestinian people.”

He warned of the seriousness of the catastrophic conditions facing Palestinian prisoners inside enemy prisons, where they are deprived of the most basic necessities and rights, including food, drink, and clothing, in addition to the medical neglect practiced by the enemy as a means of slowly killing prisoners.

Hamas leader emphasized that the inhumane conditions facing the valiant prisoners and the blatant violations of all international conventions and laws require all countries of the world, both official and popular, and all human rights organizations to raise their voices in the face of the Israeli enemy, deter it from its crimes and terrorism against the Palestinian people, and expedite the holding accountable of the leaders of the fascist Zionist enemy government.

He called on the Palestinian masses in the West Bank and the occupied territories to do everything in their power to support the prisoners, intensify all support activities, and ignite all arenas of confrontation against the enemy, which understands only the language of force.