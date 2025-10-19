Araghchi condemns “anti-Iranian theatrical performance” in British Parliament

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned on Sunday what he described as an “anti-Iranian theatrical performance” held in the British Parliament, in which a drone falsely attributed to Iran was displayed.

He asserted that this move was carried out by the “Israeli” lobby and its supporters.

In a post on “X” platform, Araghchi said: “Displaying a drone in the British Parliament, falsely attributed to Iran and with malicious intentions, is a deplorable scene prepared by the “Israeli” lobby and its supporters.”

He pointed out that those hostile to friendly relations between Iran and Europe are seeking to fabricate narratives that have no connection to the centuries-old historical relations, including those between Iran and Poland.

He affirmed Iran’s readiness for technical dialogue and the exchange of documents to uncover the truth, especially in the face of what he described as a “farcical performance.”