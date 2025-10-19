Hamas Spokesman: We do not seek to participate in any administrative arrangements governing Gaza Strip

The spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza, Hazem Qassem, affirmed that the movement does not wish to take part in any administrative arrangements related to governing the Gaza Strip, emphasizing instead the need to form a community support committee to temporarily assume governance responsibilities.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, Qassem said that “government bodies in Gaza continue to perform their duties because any administrative vacuum would be extremely dangerous,” adding that “these bodies will keep operating until an administrative committee representing all Palestinian factions is agreed upon,” according to Quds Press.

He further explained that Hamas has agreed to the formation of a community support committee pending the establishment of the administrative committee for Gaza, calling for its swift formation to ensure continuity of public services and organization of internal affairs.

Qassem also noted that talks are currently underway with mediators concerning arrangements for entering the second phase of negotiations, describing this stage as “complex,” and confirming that Hamas has begun steps to develop a unified national position on the issues under discussion.

It is worth noting that Hamas recently announced reaching an agreement to end the war, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza and a prisoner exchange, while urging U.S. President Donald Trump and mediating countries to guarantee full implementation of the ceasefire by the occupying forces.