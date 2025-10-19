UNRWA announces resumption of education in Gaza

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Saturday the resumption of educational activities in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on X, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the agency stated:

“Today, Saturday, UNRWA resumes the educational process for 300,000 students in Gaza — and the number is expected to rise.”

UNRWA spokesperson Adnan Abu Hasna told Al-Mamlaka TV that the plan also includes reopening 22 UNRWA health centers and that thousands of UNRWA staff are ready to receive and distribute large quantities of food and relief supplies currently stranded outside the Strip.

He added, “It is time to rebuild life and dreams through education, and it is time to allow large-scale humanitarian aid to enter — including through UNRWA.”