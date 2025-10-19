“Protecting Palestinian Journalists”: Bombing of Media Production Company Headquarters in Gaza

The Center for the Protection of Palestinian Journalists (PJPC) strongly condemned the crime committed by the Israeli Air Force in targeting the headquarters of the Palestine Media Production Company (PMP) in the central Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death of broadcast engineer Ahmed Abu Matar and the son of journalist Mohammed Al-Za’anin.

The center indicated, in a statement published on its website on Sunday, that the Israeli Air Force targeted the company’s headquarters with at least one missile in the town of Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, in a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.