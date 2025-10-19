Mick Wallace Praises Yemen & Ansar Allah’s Role in Supporting Gaza
Irish politician and former Member of the European Parliament, Mick Wallace, expressed his great appreciation on Sunday evening for the Yemeni people and Ansar Allah’s support for Gaza.
Wallace emphasized, in a post on the X platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that Yemen, with limited resources and endless courage, has done more than any other party to intervene and confront the Western-backed Israeli genocide in Gaza.