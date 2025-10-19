Hezbollah’s Sheikh Naim Qassem in Message to Sayyid al-Houthi: al-Ghamari’s Martyrdom Is a Medal of Honor for the Nation

Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem sent a condolence and congratulatory cable to the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, on the martyrdom of Major General Mohammed Abdul-Karim al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, who was martyred in the battle of dignity and honor on the path to Jerusalem.

In his message, Sheikh Qassem said that the martyrdom of the great jihadi commander al-Ghamari represents a profound loss for the nation, yet also a source of pride and honor for all free peoples. He noted that the blood of the martyred leaders — from Yemen to Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran — is today interwoven, heralding the dawn of the coming victory over the Zionist entity and its patrons.

Sheikh Qassem stated:

“Martyr al-Ghamari has earned the noblest of decorations through his martyrdom, after a lifetime filled with sacrifice, jihad, and service. He led Yemen’s armed forces with steadfast faith and determination, contributed to the defense of Gaza, confronted Zionist-American aggression, and struck the enemy with precise operations that shattered its arrogance across the Red Sea and the entire region.”

The Hezbollah deputy leader added that “al-Ghamari’s martyrdom affirms the unity of the battlefield and destiny among the sons of the Axis of Resistance, who stand shoulder to shoulder against tyranny. The blood of the righteous martyrs will bear the fruits of a blessed victory and bring dignity to the entire Ummah.”

In conclusion, Sheikh Naim Qassem congratulated Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on the appointment of Major General Yusuf Hassan al-Madani as the new Chief of Staff, expressing confidence that Yemen will continue its path of struggle with the same faith and resolve embodied by the martyred commander al-Ghamari — until God’s promised victory is fulfilled.

The blood of the pure leaders does not extinguish the journey; it illuminates the path of the nation toward its destined triumph.