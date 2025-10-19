Gaza Bleeds as the Enemy Collapses: Over 68,000 Martyred in Zionist Aggression

The Zionist killing machine continues to claim the lives of innocents across the Gaza Strip, marking one of the darkest chapters in modern history. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the aggression — ongoing since October 7, 2023 — has risen to 68,159 martyrs and 170,203 wounded, amid relentless massacres that make no distinction between child, woman, or elder.

In just the past few hours, 18 more people were martyred — ten recovered from beneath the rubble, and eight killed in direct airstrikes on civilian homes. With electricity cut off, fuel supplies depleted, and rescue systems paralyzed, field sources estimate that dozens more victims remain trapped beneath the debris, awaiting rescue from under the dust of death.

A Ceasefire Only on Paper

Since the ceasefire announcement on October 11, Zionist aircraft and artillery have not ceased their attacks on the Strip. The Ministry of Health recorded 35 martyrs and 146 injuries after the truce took effect — exposing the falsehood of U.S. and Israeli claims about a so-called “humanitarian pause.”

In reality, the enemy has exploited this phase to intensify its intelligence operations and carry out targeted assassinations of resistance leaders, in a desperate attempt to compensate for battlefield failures that have humiliated it throughout two years of steadfast Palestinian resistance.

A Documented Crime Amid Global Silence

Despite the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe, the international community remains ominously silent. United Nations data reveal the total collapse of healthcare, water, and sanitation services in the Strip.

Daily footage shows children being pulled from beneath the rubble, hospitals operating by the light of mobile phones, and mothers clutching the remains of their children — while several Western capitals continue to justify the atrocities under the pretext of “Israel’s right to self-defense.”

Political analysts now describe this silence not as weakness, but as outright complicity, especially amid Washington’s ongoing military and financial backing for the aggressor.

Legendary Resilience Beyond Pain

In the face of near-total destruction, the people of Gaza continue to script one of humanity’s greatest epics of endurance. Homes are bombed, then rebuilt with resolve; mothers bid farewell to their children while whispering, “We walk the path of the martyrs.”

Every home in Gaza has become a symbol of defiance. Every child — a lesson in steadfastness. Every tear — a vow of freedom.

Resistance sources report that the Zionist enemy is suffering an unprecedented psychological and strategic collapse, having failed to achieve any of its declared objectives. Its prolonged war has become a political burden, fueling domestic outrage within the occupying entity itself.

From Under the Rubble, the Resistance Redefines Power

The al-Qassam Brigades, al-Quds Brigades, and other resistance factions have proven that willpower outweighs weaponry, and that deterrence is measured not in missiles but in conviction and endurance.

While the enemy attempts to obscure the truth, the resistance redraws the balance each day:

“Our blood is life, our patience is victory.”

It is a message that Jerusalem is not a dream, but a promise — one being realized by the free across every front, from Yemen to Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran.

From the Womb of Blood, Dawn Is Born

What unfolds in Gaza is not merely an assault — it is a battle for consciousness, dignity, and humanity. Every martyr raises a banner against tyranny; every wounded soul advances the march toward a dawn forged by sincere peoples.

Despite the agony and destruction, Gaza remains the heartbeat that topples oppressors and redefines the meaning of resistance and humanity. The enemy will ultimately learn — no matter how long it takes — that innocent blood is never erased, and that truth cannot be buried beneath the rubble.