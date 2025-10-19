Tomorrow, the capital Sana’a will witness a solemn farewell ceremony for the martyred Major General Mohammed Abdulkarim al-Ghamari — a commander remembered as a “Leader of Transformations” and “Compass of Palestine” — who ascended as a martyr after a lifetime of dedication and sacrifice.

Sabaeen Square will serve as the stage where Yemenis gather to bid farewell to a leader whose mark remains etched in the nation’s memory — a reflection of unity around the country’s leadership and the continuation of a path defined by resilience and defiance until victory or martyrdom.

From Defending the Homeland to Supporting Palestine

The martyred commander Mohammed Abdulkarim al-Ghamari was no ordinary military leader. He embodied strategic insight and battlefield courage. Throughout his career, he transformed Yemen’s armed forces from a conventional army into one capable of strategic deterrence — advancing from ballistic missile development to drone warfare and even sophisticated naval operations.

For al-Ghamari, Palestine was never a slogan, but a core part of Yemen’s national and military doctrine. Through his strategic vision, he institutionalized practical support for the Palestinian resistance and made every Yemeni military strike a real expression of the shared destiny between Yemen and Palestine. This strategic approach left the enemy staggered by Yemen’s growing capacity for deterrence and influence.

A Strategic and Battlefield Legacy

Al-Ghamari’s martyrdom reaffirmed that a true leader is one who blends planning with presence on the frontlines. He redefined the concept of the battlefield—turning it from a mere contact line into an arena of influence, and ensuring that military decisions stemmed from field realities rather than office desks.

Testimonies from officers and fighters who served alongside him highlight the profound transformation he brought to Yemen’s military philosophy—an enduring legacy that future generations will continue to follow and build upon.

Today, al-Ghamari stands as a model of a field commander combining faith, patience, and courage—placing national and Islamic causes at the forefront of his mission.

A Unified Nation Bids Farewell

The funeral is not just a ceremony—it is a collective declaration of continuity and unity. The massive crowds expected to gather tomorrow in Sabaeen Square symbolize the Yemeni people’s loyalty to their leaders and martyrs, and affirm that Yemeni blood has intermingled with that of the martyrs of Palestine—making Yemen’s deterrence and its commitment to the Palestinian cause an unerasable message.

The Nation’s Message: Loyalty and Deterrence Endure

Al-Ghamari’s blood has merged with that of the Resistance Axis, underscoring Yemen’s active role in the regional struggle. His martyrdom is a symbol of unbreakable resolve and a clear message to the enemies: Yemen’s deterrence remains firm, and the martyrs’ blood will illuminate the path for generations to come.

Today, Yemen stands shoulder to shoulder with Palestine. Its unity—both popular and military—reflects a deep-rooted creed of loyalty to its leaders and martyrs. The path toward freedom and dignity continues, just as al-Ghamari taught — the Leader of Transformations and Compass of Palestine.

A Message to the World

Tomorrow, with every step taken in Sabaeen Square and every tear of loyalty shed, the Yemeni people will send a message to the world:

Yemen will not retreat. Its blood will not be forgotten. Its martyrs will remain beacons of resolve and dignity.

Bidding farewell to al-Ghamari is not the end of a life — it is the renewal of a mission. The nation’s collective will and its military deterrence will continue to safeguard its land, its freedom, and its commitment to Palestine.

Whoever dares to challenge Yemen’s strength will learn that its people’s will cannot be broken — and that the blood of the martyrs is the fuel of the coming victory.