Lebanon: Enemy airstrikes on al-Mahmoudiyah, al-Jarmaq, al-Khardali River caused forest fires

Israeli enemy airstrikes on several areas in southern Lebanon on Monday evening caused numerous forest fires.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Israeli enemy warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes, amounting to eight, at approximately 2:45 p.m. Beirut time.

The agency explained that the raids targeted open areas and valleys in the areas of al-Mahmoudiyah, al-Jarmaq, and al-Khardali River, located on the outskirts of the towns of Jarmaq and Mazraat al-Dimashqiyeh, east of the al-Maidanah plain and Kfar Rumman.

It stated that Israeli aircraft dropped a number of missiles, the explosions of which were heard in the areas of Nabatieh, Marjayoun, al-Rayhan, and Iqlim al-Tuffah. Thick smoke rose and covered the skies of the targeted area.

The agency noted that the raids sparked numerous forest fires, and civil defense teams from al-Nabatieh centers, the Islamic Health Authority, and the Islamic Message Scouts worked to contain and extinguish them.