“Youth for al-Quds”: “Flood of Free” deal victory for Palestinian will, defeat of enemy’s arrogance

Head of the International Youth for al-Quds Association Tariq al-Shaya said on Monday that the “Flood of the Free” deal represents a historic turning point in the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Shaya emphasized that this deal is not a passing event, but rather a national and political achievement that reflects the strength of the Palestinian will and its ability to impose its conditions despite the aggression and siege.

Al-Shaya added in a statement to Shehab News Agency that the Palestinian resistance has once again proven that it has the upper hand and is capable of imposing its will on the Israeli enemy.

He stated that the issue of the prisoners will remain a sacred trust in the hands of the resistance, with no room for compromise or abandonment, and that what comes after October 7 will not be the same as what came before it.

He considered this deal a translation of the victory of the Palestinian will in the face of the Israeli enemy war machine and a new defeat of the Zionist arrogance that has long believed itself to be beyond accountability.

The head of the Global Youth for al-Quds Association pointed out that this deal carries a clear message to the world that the Palestinian people are continuing their path toward complete liberation and the restoration of their holy sites, and that the resistance project will remain as long as the occupation persists on Palestinian land.