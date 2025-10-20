Martyr al-Ghamari: The Commander Who Turned Faith into a Weapon and Victory into a Promise Fulfilled

With the passing of Martyr Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, Yemen has lost one of its most prominent military figures — a man who helped forge maps of steadfastness and victory. Yet, his spirit remains — immortalized as the founding soul of an exceptional school of leadership that embodied faith as action and transformed Qur’anic conviction into an invincible weapon on the battlefield.

Al-Ghamari was not an ordinary military leader. He was the strategic mind of the revolution, the architect of deterrence, who shifted Yemen’s armed forces from a posture of defense to one of initiative and offensive capability — breaking the enemy’s aura and confusing the coalition of aggression.

From Officer to Pillar of Sovereignty

From the very first days of the U.S.–Saudi aggression on Yemen, al-Ghamari emerged as one of the key leaders with a comprehensive vision for managing the war on both military and political levels. He laid the foundation for an independent national deterrence doctrine, believing that victory is achieved not merely through weapons but through human awareness and connection to divine leadership.

He oversaw the rebuilding and restructuring of Yemen’s armed forces amid siege and destruction, transforming challenges into opportunities and establishing a new defensive creed:

“From faith comes strength, and from awareness is born deterrence.”

Through his calm resolve and disciplined courage, Yemen became a regional power to be reckoned with — a force that even the Zionist enemy, before the Americans, began to monitor closely as a new ideological army rose under the leadership of al-Ghamari and his fellow martyred commanders.

The Architect of Deterrence and Strategic Transformation

Al-Ghamari was the mastermind behind major turning points in the war, particularly the development of Yemen’s missile and drone systems, which carried the fight deep into enemy territory.

His achievement was not merely technical — it was a strategic transformation in the regional balance of power, placing Yemen in a position of influence rather than reaction.

He understood that deterrence was not about possessing missiles alone, but about managing threats and deploying power at the right moment to confound the enemy and create new equations of balance. His strategic vision was reflected in the naval and aerial operations that shook both Washington and Tel Aviv.

His Intellectual and Ideological Legacy

What al-Ghamari left behind was not limited to military technology or field tactics, but a complete intellectual legacy that today forms a cornerstone of Yemen’s modern combat doctrine.

He believed that true power emanates from sincerity to divine leadership and loyalty to the greater mission of the Ummah (the nation).

In his internal speeches to the mujahideen, he would often say:

“An army without awareness becomes a tool; with awareness, it becomes the nation’s shield and its sword against the arrogant.”

Thus, he left behind generations of leaders and fighters who continue to walk with his insight — turning his vision into living reality on every front and in every battlefield.

His Mark in Yemen’s Support for Palestine

Al-Ghamari viewed the Palestinian cause as the ultimate measure of military and human honor. He was among the first to support Yemen’s participation in the Red Sea operations in solidarity with Gaza, affirming that Yemen today stands at the heart of the Axis of Resistance, and that its deterrence power defends not mere borders, but the dignity of the entire nation.

His spirit is present in every naval operation and in every act of solidarity with Palestine — for his military doctrine was not a passing strategy but an extension of a Qur’anic vision that views confronting Zionism as a religious, national, and humanitarian duty.

A Farewell and a Renewal of the Oath

The majestic funeral procession in Sana’a was not merely a farewell to a great commander, but a renewal of the people’s pledge to the faith-based project that al-Ghamari embodied — a movement he carried with sincerity until he earned the medal of martyrdom.

Sana’a bid him farewell as nations bid farewell to their great leaders — with vows of continuation, not tears of loss; with determination to reach the victory whose path he charted on the battlefields of dignity and honor.

From Departed Body to Immortal Doctrine

Al-Ghamari may have departed physically, but he left behind a strong, faithful army and a deeply rooted popular awareness that Yemen is no longer merely defending itself — it has become a central axis of regional liberation and a spiritual beacon against American and Zionist tyranny.

His blood has joined the stream of great leaders — Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, President Saleh al-Sammad, and others — who wrote the path of freedom with the ink of