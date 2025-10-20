Mufti of Yemen: The Martyrdom of the Chief of Staff Will Not Deter Us from the Path of Defending the Oppressed

The Mufti of Yemen, Grand Scholar Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din, affirmed that the martyrdom of the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, along with a group of mujahideen, will only serve as further fuel for the march of truth.

He stressed that neither the Yemeni people nor the armed forces will waver in their mission to stand with the oppressed and the downtrodden, and to continue jihad in the path of God until they meet Him “well-pleased and pleasing.”

The Mufti’s moving words came during the official and popular funeral ceremony held for the commander and his comrades. He conveyed condolences on behalf of the leadership, the people, and the bereaved family, affirming that the blood of the martyrs is a lantern that illuminates the path of steadfastness and dignity.

Trials and Faith

Commenting on the loss, the Mufti said:

“Calamities are but a test for the believers; those who, when struck by misfortune, say: ‘Indeed we belong to God, and to Him we shall return.’ Upon such people are blessings and mercy from their Lord.”

He reminded attendees that true believers are distinguished by their patience and trust in divine wisdom, and that the path of faith is inseparable from sacrifice.

Warning Against Complicity with Enemies

Al-Din issued a stern warning against collaboration with the enemies of the Ummah, describing cooperation with the foes of Islam and Muslims as a form of apostasy from both national and religious duty.

He emphasized that concealing or protecting collaborators is a grave offense, urging citizens to report such acts to the proper authorities.

The Mufti cited verses from the Holy Qur’an and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family) to call upon society to remain vigilant and to hold traitors and corrupters accountable.

The Spiritual Rank of Martyrdom

The Mufti praised the sublime rank of martyrdom, saying it is a station reserved only for those whose intentions and deeds are truly sincere.

He recited Qur’anic verses that glorify those who have fulfilled their vows to God and have laid down their lives in His cause, praying that the Almighty accept the martyrs with vast mercy and gather them among the truthful, the martyrs, and the righteous.

Call for Unity and National Cohesion

In his closing remarks, the Mufti called for national unity and social solidarity, asserting that the martyrdom of great leaders like al-Ghamari would only strengthen Yemen’s resolve and instill unshakable faith and endurance in future generations.

He urged citizens to preserve state institutions, support humanitarian efforts, and uphold justice and fairness toward the families of martyrs.

The Mufti concluded with a message of reassurance and defiance: