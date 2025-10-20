Khamenei Responds Firmly: Trump’s Lies Don’t Change the Reality of Power — Our Missiles Are Ready and Will Be Used If Necessary

Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, delivered a decisive, authoritative speech while receiving Iran’s sporting and scientific champions — using the occasion as a focused reading of the regional confrontation. Khamenei’s message was twofold: to expose U.S. President Donald Trump’s falsehoods and to bolster national morale by reminding the Iranian people of their country’s scientific and military capabilities, from missile production to manufacturing hope. Between denying the claims and affirming readiness, Khamenei mapped out a clear stance: “Anyone who claims to have destroyed us lives in illusion,” and “Our missiles were made by our own hands and will be used when necessity demands.”

“Keep Dreaming” — A Sharp Reply to Claims of Nuclear Site Destruction

Khamenei dismissed Trump’s statements during his visit to the occupied Palestinian territories with contempt and a political irony summed up as: “Keep dreaming!” He used this phrase to encapsulate his response to Trump’s claim that Washington had bombed and destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities. Khamenei’s remarks carried three core points:

A categorical denial that those claims have any real impact on Iran’s nuclear or industrial reality;

A direct accusation that the West acts from arrogance and meddles in other nations’ affairs;

A reminder that the right to nuclear industry is an internal matter not to be decided by outsiders.

He clarified that these “interventionist” statements aim to sow discouragement in the media sphere but do nothing to alter Iran’s capabilities or its determination to pursue self-reliance.

The “12-Day War Slap” — An Admission of Israeli Moral Defeat

Khamenei analyzed Trump’s remarks as a desperate attempt to raise morale among Israeli leadership after what he called the “12-day war slap.” He asserted that the Israelis did not expect Iranian missiles to reach deep into their sensitive facilities and reduce them to ash — rhetoric that highlights Tehran’s reliance on two strategic elements: military effectiveness and a counter-psychological message.

Missile Production — Youth Are the Foundation

Khamenei proudly repeated that the missiles used “were neither bought nor rented” but “made by the hands of our youth,” stressing that the defense industry is the fruit of national scientific and industrial development. This approach links military success with scientific achievement and places self-reliance at the top of national policy priorities — from scientific infrastructure to defense industries.

Washington a Partner in Gaza’s Crimes: Direct Accusation and Symbolic Evidence

Khamenei did not hesitate to describe the United States as a principal partner in what occurred in Gaza, asserting that “the bombs and munitions were American-made.” He argued that Trump’s statements about “working with the entity” (Israel) constitute an explicit admission of Washington’s partnership in what he labeled “crimes.” He invoked alarming figures — in his speech he cited thousands of martyrs and tens of thousands injured — to cement Tehran’s moral and political narrative that the struggle is more than military; it is a moral tribunal against those he called “makers of terror.”

“Lies of Counter-Terrorism” — A Reading of the Hypocrisy of the U.S. Narrative

Khamenei called Trump’s claim that the U.S. fights terrorism a “blatant lie,” arguing that America played a role in the rise of groups like ISIS and continues to exploit them as a geopolitical tool. This critique is part of a broader discourse accusing the West of exporting chaos and then pretending to defend international security.

U.S. Protests: An Internal Reckoning for Trump’s “Global Project”

He also referenced domestic unrest in the United States, citing mass demonstrations involving millions (he mentioned seven million in his speech), urging Trump to calm his own people rather than spread falsehoods and establish military bases worldwide — a reading that links weak domestic legitimacy to a drive for symbolic foreign “victories.”

Practical and Supportive Outcomes: From Acknowledgment to Challenge

Khamenei affirmed that “the missiles are ready and will be used again if necessary,” a clear deterrent message to the enemy.

He tied scientific and athletic achievements to national morale, creating an overlap between the “war of knowledge” and the “war of arms.”

His speech presented an integrated narrative linking internal resilience with the imposition of external will, converting tactical gains into strategic and psychological advantages.

Implications of the Speech for Current Iranian Policy

Khamenei’s address underlines several points:

Steadfastness on the nuclear issue: refusing to let nuclear matters be dictated by outside demands.

Building self-reliant power: full reliance on domestic capacities in defense and science.

An overt deterrence posture: keeping the option of military response open as a strategic deterrent.

Merging internal and external dimensions: using youth scientific and sporting successes to boost morale and counter soft warfare.

From a People’s Consciousness to Next-Generation Missiles: A Speech That Rewrites Balances

Khamenei’s speech blended political derision, measured threat, and moral reinforcement. He intended to say: anyone who bets that rhetoric and diplomatic theatre can bridge the gap between reality and capability is deluding themselves. Iran is now testing on the ground a scientific and defensive capacity that renders empty words merely echoing without effect — and the missiles are ready to be used as needed.

But, he emphasized, the more important path is building the nation and its scientific base, because whoever makes science makes security, and whoever makes security makes freedom.