Amid unrelenting suffering, Gaza stands as a symbol of resilience and national will, where life continues to pulse despite ongoing Zionist airstrikes and the daily shedding of innocent blood. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health’s daily report, the death toll from the Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip has risen to 68,216 martyrs and 170,361 injured since October 7, 2023.

In the past twenty-four hours alone, hospitals received 57 new martyrs — 45 killed by direct Israeli targeting and 12 recovered from beneath the rubble — in addition to 158 new injuries. The ministry added that since the declaration of a ceasefire on October 11, 2025, the total has reached 80 martyrs, 303 injuries, and 426 bodies recovered. Many victims, however, remain under debris and on the streets, as rescue teams struggle to reach them amid massive destruction.

Gaza: An Unbreakable Will

Despite the brutality of the aggression, the Palestinian people continue to prove that their national will is stronger than any weapon of war. Every martyr who falls reminds the world that Gaza endures a systematic massacre — where children, women, and the elderly are targeted daily under the silent gaze of the so-called international community.

Every wound, every drop of blood on Gaza’s soil writes a new chapter in the history of resistance — a reminder that truth does not die, and steadfastness is stronger than death. The Palestinian people’s will to remain rooted on their land persists, no matter how powerful the enemy’s war machine becomes.

A Call to Arab and Global Conscience

This tragedy demands that the free peoples of the world and all Arab nations shoulder their moral responsibility — to condemn the aggression, hold the Zionist entity accountable for its crimes, and provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people.

Now is not the time for words of sympathy, but for concrete action to stop the killing machine and prove that justice will not perish, and that the martyrs’ blood will not be forgotten.

Gaza the Steadfast: Beacon of Hope

Despite the siege and destruction, Gaza remains the heart of resistance, a living testament to the power of human endurance against oppression. The blood of its martyrs is not mere numbers, but a torch illuminating the path of freedom and dignity — for both the Palestinian people and the Arab nation at large.

Each martyr in Gaza carries a message to the world:

“Our will shall not break, our blood shall not be forgotten, and our right shall live — no matter the aggression.”

From Pain Is Born Strength

The daily atrocities against Gaza have not shattered its spirit — they have forged a new generation of steadfast fighters. Every moment of resilience, every drop of blood spilled, writes the living history of Palestinian heroism, making Gaza a global emblem of resistance and dignity.

This tragic scene is not merely a list of statistics — it is a living epic of courage, faith, and loyalty, written in the ink of sacrifice by the people of Gaza, whose unyielding resolve continues to inspire the world.