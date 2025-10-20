Gaza Government: The Israeli Enemy Commits 80 Violations Resulting in 97 Martyrs

The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip announced on Sunday evening that the Israeli enemy has committed 80 violations since the ceasefire agreement was declared, resulting in 97 martyrs and 230 wounded, including 21 violations recorded today (Sunday).

In an official statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), the office affirmed that since the declaration of the end of the war on Gaza, the occupation has carried out a series of grave and repeated breaches, reaching 80 documented incidents as of Sunday — in blatant violation of the ceasefire decision and the principles of international humanitarian law.

Forms of Violation

The statement detailed that these violations included:

Direct shootings at civilians,

Deliberate airstrikes and artillery bombardments ,

The use of “fire belts” (intensive bombardment zones), and

The arbitrary detention of civilians.

These acts, it said, reflect the occupation’s persistent aggressive behavior and its clear intent to escalate militarily, driven by a continuous thirst for blood and violence.

Military Tools of Aggression

According to the statement, the Israeli attacks were carried out using:

Military vehicles and tanks positioned on the edges of residential neighborhoods,

Electronic cranes equipped with remote targeting and sensor systems ,

Fighter jets and armed drones (quadcopters) that continue to fly daily over populated areas, carrying out direct attacks on civilians.

The office confirmed that these violations were recorded across all governorates of the Gaza Strip, underscoring that the occupation has not abided by the ceasefire agreement and continues its policy of killing and terrorizing the Palestinian people.

Accountability and International Responsibility

The Government Media Office held the Israeli enemy fully responsible for these violations and called on the United Nations and the guarantor parties of the agreement to intervene urgently to compel the occupation to cease its ongoing aggression and protect defenseless civilians in Gaza.

It further stressed that continued international silence regarding these violations only encourages Israel to persist in its crimes against civilians.

Ceasefire Context

The ceasefire, prisoner-exchange, and Israeli troop withdrawal agreement between Hamas and Israel went into effect on October 10, 2025.

However, despite the agreement, Israel has continued to breach its terms, including by closing the Rafah crossing and blocking the entry of humanitarian aid, confirming — as the statement concluded — that the so-called ceasefire has yet to bring peace to Gaza’s besieged population.