President Mahdi al-Mashat: Martyr al-Ghamari Ascended in the Noblest Battle — His Tale of Honor Has Dawned

In a moment filled with both sorrow and pride, the Yemeni people today bid farewell to a fighting commander whose name is bound to a legacy of giving and sacrifice — Martyr Lieutenant General Muhammad al-Ghamari. Crowds came out to see him off as if pledging to history that the march will continue and that his pure blood will serve as fuel to strengthen will and multiply readiness.

At this moment, the statement of Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, framed the occasion within a broader confrontation and a moral and political duty toward our central cause: the Palestinian issue and supporting our brothers in Gaza.

A Majestic Funeral — Condolences to the Nation and Leadership

President al-Mashat said in remarks to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA) that the martyred mujahid Muhammad al-Ghamari “ascended to his Lord as an honored martyr in the noblest battle and the purest cause — in support of our brothers in Gaza.”

He stressed that the martyr has attained what he wished for and that this great honor is the station of the faithful before God. His Excellency offered his sincere condolences to the martyr’s family, to the leader of the revolution Sayyid Abdulmalik al-Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to the companions of his path, and to the great Yemeni people.

The funeral procession sent a clear message that martyrdom does not diminish the people’s resolve nor reduce their readiness; rather it is a link in the chain of sacrifices that nourishes collective will and confirms that the march will not and must not stop.

al-Mashat’s Words: Strength, Resolve, and a Vow of Retribution

President al-Mashat reiterated that al-Ghamari’s martyrdom “will only make us stronger and fiercer,” and that the blood of the great awakens zeal and strength in the hearts of the free and the mujahideen and forges victory. He reassured the people that official and military performance will not be affected, noting that arrangements were put in place from the earliest hours “easily and smoothly,” and that the movement has many men and leaders who will continue on the same path and carry forward the blessed Qur’anic project led by the great leader.

He also pointed to an important strategic conclusion: the targeting or manipulation of UN humanitarian work to serve the enemy was surprising and condemnable, and the competent authorities addressed and closed that gap definitively — with special praise for the security apparatuses that handled the matter in record time.

The Significance of This Martyrdom: A Message to the Field, the Interior, and Abroad

al-Ghamari’s martyrdom carries multiple symbolic dimensions: it links individual sacrifice to the collective project. He is a model of a commander who chose the fate of his people and cause and gave his life in support of the oppressed. At the same time, his death sends a clear message to the enemies of the nation: pure blood does not weaken resolve — it multiplies it — and the march will continue firmly within its Qur’anic and national frameworks.

al-Mashat’s remarks about possessing moral and material capacity for retribution place this loss in a practical and political context: martyrdoms and sacrifices are not endings but the beginning of a phase that strengthens the resistance’s capabilities and positions.

Yemen’s Position on the Palestinian Cause: Steadfast Until Victory

President al-Mashat renewed Yemen’s firm support for the Palestinian cause and its backing for Gaza regardless of challenges or the scale of sacrifices. He affirmed that the Yemeni people do not fear sacrifice, and that the path of support and the blessed march will continue with steadiness and determination until manifest victory — citing the value system and loyalty to the leader of the revolution and the pure blood of the nation’s martyrs.

Those Who Honor the Martyrs March Forward

The funeral of Muhammad al-Ghamari was not merely a personal farewell but an occasion that expresses a nation’s commitment, a leadership’s ambition, and the responsibility of mujahideen on the battlefields.

The words of President al-Mashat denounce external manipulations and the misuse of humanitarian work, while simultaneously calling for unity of ranks and continuation of the march with all available moral, material, and spiritual strength.

May God have mercy on Martyr al-Ghamari, accept him among the martyrs, grant patience and solace to his family and comrades, and bestow upon our people faith in the righteousness of the cause, determination to complete the path, and the promise that the martyrs’ blood will remain beacons guiding us to victory, liberation, and dignity.