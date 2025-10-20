Yemen Bids Farewell to Commander al-Ghamari — A Majestic Funeral Symbolizing a Covenant of Loyalty and Steadfastness

On a Yemeni morning steeped in the scent of martyrdom and dignity, vast crowds from the capital Sanaa and the governorates gathered to mourn Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdulkarim al-Ghamari, Chief of the General Staff, who was martyred while fulfilling his national and religious duty in the battle of the Promised Victory and the sacred jihad.

Martyrs’ Square (Al-Sab’een) became a scene of devotion, honor, and popular unity around the path of struggle and steadfastness. Voices of takbeer and prayers blended with tears as national and Qur’anic banners rose, renewing the pledge to continue the path the fallen commander followed in defending the homeland, its sovereignty, and its dignity.

A Solemn Farewell That Expresses National Unity

The funeral procession departed from Al-Shaab Mosque in the heart of Sanaa in a solemn ceremony attended by senior officials, members of the House of Representatives and the Shura Council, military and security leaders, and religious and tribal figures from across the governorates.

The procession stretched out as a vivid display of national solidarity and loyalty to a commander who lived on the front lines and fell on fields of honor and glory. The funeral prayer was performed over his pure body, after which he was taken to the Martyrs’ Garden (Rawdat al-Shaheed al-Rais al-Samad) in Al-Sab’een and laid to rest amid the departing takbeers and chants filled with faith and confidence in God’s promise to the sincere fighters.

The moments of the funeral mixed sorrow with pride; the crowds appeared to be bidding farewell not simply to a departed body but to a symbol of Yemeni honor. A man who lived for God has returned to God, leaving behind a legacy of military awareness, national devotion, and faith-rooted insight.

al-Ghamari — A School of Leadership, Insight, and Loyalty

Martyr al-Ghamari was more than a senior military officer; he embodied a comprehensive school of leadership, faith, and devotion to God and country. He was known for strategic vision and the ability to combine military discipline with a militant spirit, seeing each battle first as a test of faith before a test of arms.

He contributed to building a new Yemeni army on independent national foundations, free from dependency and subservience, turning the military institution into a shield for the people rather than a rod against them. He believed that “a faith-based army is not defeated because its spirit is connected to the heavens,” and field realities have shown that his influence is present in every defensive and offensive achievement during the years of aggression.

The Masses Renew Their Pledge: “We Will Not Deviate from the Path”

Despite deep sorrow, the crowds chanted with certainty and resolve: “At your command, O martyr.” Calls of allegiance to the leadership and the revolution rose, affirming that the blood of al-Ghamari and his comrades will not be wasted but will instead become a beacon lighting the path for future generations.

Participants stressed that Yemen — which has produced leaders and heroes in defense of its just cause — will neither submit nor break, and that the national liberation project will continue until victory is achieved.

Reverent Words in Farewell to the Great

In a moving speech, the Mufti of Yemen, Grand Scholar Shams al-Din Sharaf al-Din, said that the passing of al-Ghamari represents a test of faith and reminds believers of the importance of steadfastness in truth and jihad in God’s path. He stated: “Martyrdom is a station granted only to the sincere who gave themselves to God; their reward is eternity in the nation’s memory and God’s pleasure.”

He added: “Whoever follows al-Ghamari’s path has chosen the way of the prophets and fighters for God; whoever conspires or collaborates with the enemy has removed themselves from the circle of loyalty to God, His Messenger, and the believers.”

Acting Prime Minister Muhammad Maftah also affirmed that al-Ghamari was both a statesman and a field commander who combined military leadership with political insight, founding a national military structure Yemen had not known before. He said the commander’s blood will remain fuel for sustaining honor and victories.

From Pain Is Born Strength — From Martyrdom the Nation Rises

Collective grief transformed into vast faith-based and patriotic energy, manifesting in unified popular and official stances. Yemenis, accustomed to offering their leaders as martyrs on the road to freedom, view al-Ghamari’s passing as proof that this movement does not rest on individuals but on a divinely anchored project led by awareness and faith.

One mourner, holding the martyr’s picture, said: “al-Ghamari left his body, but he left us certain that victory is nearer than the enemies think.”

The Promised Victory — The Path Ahead

Thus the s