In an exceptional address combining dignity and eloquence, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi spoke to the nation from a podium of loyalty and honor during the memorial of the martyr Major General Mohammed Abdul-Karim al-Ghamari. His words were not merely a farewell to a commander, but a renewal of the covenant with the martyrs and a declaration of a new phase of awareness, construction, and jihad—where blood and consciousness merge, and sacrifice becomes a complete project for shaping the future.

The speech, profound in faith and strategic vision, went far beyond eulogy. Qur’anic thought shone through in its most vivid form, blending the martyrs’ blood with the leadership’s insight and the architecture of the future. The eulogy became a manifesto of awareness and a liberation blueprint outlining the contours of a new Yemen: strong and sovereign, innovative and industrious, steadfast in unshakable faith. From its lines emerged the figure of al-Ghamari not as a passing memory but as a school of loyalty, creativity, and sacrifice—a commander who, through his blood and intellect, forged Yemen’s deterrence equation and whose endurance yielded achievements engraved in the nation’s memory.

Al-Ghamari: The Model of the Faithful and Visionary Commander

From the first moments, it was clear that the leader sought to immortalize the image of al-Ghamari as a paradigmatic figure in leadership and struggle—not just another name in battle records. He described him as a school of loyalty and innovation, a commander who never hesitated, a mujahid who combined strategic intellect with profound faith. The leader redefined the concept of the military commander in the faith-based framework: not one who merely directs battle, but one who inspires with insight and turns military effort into a divine mission paving the road to victory.

When he called al-Ghamari “a model to be emulated,” the leader sent a dual message: to younger generations—that faith is a weapon and creativity a method; and to leaders at all levels—that responsibility in jihad is not a job but an act of worship, a trust, and a sacrifice for God, the homeland, and the oppressed.

The Faith Identity — Cornerstone of Military and Social Construction

The leader reaffirmed that Yemen’s true strength lies not in missiles or drones but in faith identity—a formation that shapes the person before the weapon. Yemen’s resilience, he said, is not drawn from foreign aid but from deep belief and Qur’anic education that drives millions to act for God without fear or dependency.

Here lies the strategic depth of the Qur’anic vision in Yemen’s experience: faith culture is not an emotional slogan but a full-fledged system of building—the making of the conscious fighter whose inner conviction fuels unending resistance despite challenges. Speaking of “a million Qur’an-educated fighters,” the leader clarified that the internal front has evolved into an integrated resistant society—one that produces awareness and raises steadfast men who balance knowledge and arms, intellect and action.

Yemen Manufactures Its Weapons — The Will to Independence amid Siege and Hegemony

The leader’s remarks on military industrial progress were not boastful but a declaration of victory in the battle for sovereignty and will. When he confidently stated that “Yemen now surpasses many Arab countries in defense manufacturing,” he positioned this achievement within the confrontation with U.S.–Israeli aggression and its regional proxies.

This embodies the essence of Yemen’s revolution: breaking dependency, making decisions independently, and turning suffering into creative power. The speech was not limited to military pride—it was political, economic, and moral, revealing a project of a resistant national state that builds its own weapons, commands its battles with intellect, and lives its self-sufficiency with dignity. Yemen has crossed from challenge to capability—no longer waiting for others to defend or arm it, but itself defending the Ummah and shaping the equations.

The Enemy in a Total Predicament — Yemeni Deterrence as a Geopolitical Reality

Among the speech’s most striking elements was its precise field reading of the conflict’s evolution. Sayyid al-Leader spoke confidently of U.S. failure in the Red Sea, of the Israeli army’s crumbling prestige, and of Britain’s exposure before Yemeni determination. These were not rhetorical flourishes but grounded assessments based on realities created daily by Yemen’s armed forces, which have turned the Red Sea into forbidden waters for the enemy.

He meant to say clearly: Yemeni deterrence is no longer hypothetical—it is a geopolitical fact acknowledged even by major powers and discussed anxiously in Western think tanks. This marks the qualita