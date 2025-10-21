Sheikh Naim Qassem: The Zionist enemy will not achieve its goals — Lebanon’s and the Ummah’s sacrifices build strength and steadfastness

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Zionist enemy will not achieve its objectives in Lebanon, affirming that the sacrifices of the Lebanese people and their wider Ummah in confronting the entity continue to forge strength and resilience.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the book Singing and Music — Research for Imam Khamenei, Sheikh Qassem said the U.S. intervention in Lebanon and the region represents an expansionist project aimed at extermination and massacres, warning against continued American threats and attempts to curtail Lebanon’s ability to defend itself.

He added that Lebanon’s stability will be secured by preventing Israeli interference, and maintained that the enemy cannot achieve its aims as long as a steadfast people continue to make sacrifices and confront the aggression. Qassem warned that Israel does not seek to implement any agreement or end the conflict but rather aims to swallow Lebanon and erase its existence.

Al Akhbar

On Hezbollah’s arms, he affirmed that they form part of Lebanon’s strength, arguing that abolishing the weapon would not solve the problem because forces pushing against Lebanon seek to weaken it and strip away its capacity to confront the enemy.

Ina

Qassem denounced government positions that yield to U.S. pressure, stressing the need to protect Lebanese sovereignty and restore citizens’ rights — especially regarding actions by the Central Bank governor and the Justice Minister’s restrictions on citizens — asking rhetorically: “Is Lebanon a prison for its citizens run by an American administration?”

He affirmed that Israel will not attain its goals no matter how many innocents it kills, saying the vision of a “Greater Israel” serves the U.S. expansionist project, while true strength and steadfastness lie in the sacrifices and jihadist consciousness of the Lebanese people and their Ummah. He concluded by asserting that Lebanon and the Ummah will persist in defending land and dignity, confronting aggression with steadfast faith and confidence that the future belongs to truth and the steadfast nation.