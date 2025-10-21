Leader of the Revolution: The enemy’s demise is inevitable — our people’s sacrifices strengthen our faith-driven march and nation-building

Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, Leader of the Revolution, said that the sacrifices of the Yemeni people have never been a source of weakness or defeat; on the contrary, they have increased the nation’s strength and resilience. He affirmed that the popular farewell to the martyr Major General Mohammed Abdul-Karim al-Ghamari will remain a luminous page in the nation’s history and a school of lessons for future generations.

In his speech on the occasion of al-Ghamari’s martyrdom, the Leader said that over recent years — and especially during this round of fighting — there has been a qualitative rise in jihadist performance, capacity building, accumulated experience, and learning from past trials. He stressed that martyrdom has never signaled weakness; otherwise the mujahid nation would have perished long ago, starting from the round in which the martyr of the Qur’an, founder and leader of our movement, Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi, was martyred.

He explained that the movement has grown and its impact has spread broadly and internationally, noting that its adherents have become firmer and more elevated in their sacred faith identity. He praised national achievements in war production and local industry, saying Yemeni scientists and engineers have advanced from pistols and Kalashnikovs to rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles within an ongoing development trajectory.

The Leader added that these successes rest on a faith-based and educational foundation coupled with military skill, training, and qualification — a process that has educated more than a million mujahideen through Qur’anic instruction and faith formation. He called this path a divine blessing that enabled the country to break free from the slavery of tyrants and routes of submission.

Addressing recent revelations of the enemy’s crimes, he said the world has witnessed the horror of the Zionist enemy’s atrocities, exposing the falsehood of its claims. The continuation of daily assaults and broken promises, he said, proves that this enemy has no values or fidelity. He warned that ignoring Zionist, American, and British dangers does not guarantee people’s safety but rather exacerbates the threat, urging vigilance and adherence to Qur’anic guidance as the framework for decision-making and action.

The Leader held certain Arab regimes and tracks of normalization responsible for deviating from the path of jihad and liberation, warning that policies of appeasement and accommodation with the enemies lead to misguidance and betrayal of the nation’s principles. He reiterated that the traditional settlement approach has repeatedly failed.

He affirmed that naval engagements and other confrontations have revealed the failure of major powers to confront the will of the nation, and that the Israeli, American, and British enemies have not been able to destroy the Yemeni people’s capabilities or force them to abandon their stance. On the contrary, Yemen has reached a far stronger stage than before, fully prepared to respond and to escalate if the enemy renews aggression against Gaza or commits genocide or starvation against the Palestinian people.

He also praised the role of Yemeni tribes as the principal social component upholding values, honor, and manhood, emphasizing that Yemen possesses the resolve and capabilities to continue until decisive victory, God willing. He said general mobilization and expansion of military capacity will accelerate steadily.

In closing, the Leader affirmed that the Yemeni people will remain vigilant, conscious, and connected to Qur’anic guidance, jihad, and liberation, and that the march will continue with firmness and resolve until the causes of injustice are removed and the voice of justice and dignity for the nation rises.