Unrelenting Zionist Genocide: Over 68,000 Martyrs and Thousands of Unidentified Bodies

The Zionist assault on the Gaza Strip enters its third year since October 7, 2023, surpassing all bounds of brutality and genocide. The death toll has climbed to 68,229 martyrs and 170,369 wounded, revealing the sheer scale of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the occupation—fueled by direct U.S. support and a complicit international silence.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that in the past 24 hours alone, 13 martyrs and 8 wounded arrived at hospitals, including six bodies recovered from under rubble. Dozens of victims remain trapped in streets and collapsed buildings as rescue and civil defense teams struggle to reach them amid continuous bombardment and infrastructure collapse.

Bodies Under Rubble — and Mass Graves for the Unidentified

In a scene that encapsulates the depth of the tragedy, Gaza’s Civil Defense announced an agreement with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Religious Endowments, Deir al-Balah Municipality, and the Red Cross to designate land for burying unidentified bodies returned by the Zionist enemy.

The bodies are being transferred in an official convoy from Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis to a newly established mass grave in the central province. Despite catastrophic conditions, rescue teams carried out 40 humanitarian missions within 24 hours, including firefighting, rescue, ambulance operations, and the recovery of remains from bombing sites.

Education Massacre — Over 20,000 Students and 1,000 Teachers Among the Dead

In a crime targeting the memory and future of generations, the Palestinian Ministry of Education announced that 20,058 students and 1,037 teachers and administrators have been martyred since the start of the aggression on Gaza and the West Bank, with more than 31,000 students and 4,700 staff injured.

The statement said the enemy completely destroyed 179 public schools in Gaza and 63 university buildings, and bombed over 200 UNRWA schools, wiping out 30 schools entirely—students and teachers alike—in a clear attempt to erase life, learning, and culture from Palestinian existence.

Death in Detention — 80 Prisoners Martyred Since the Genocide Began

In the occupation’s prisons, systematic killings continue. The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club reported that 80 detainees have been martyred since the start of the genocidal war, including at least 47 from Gaza. Dozens more remain forcibly disappeared after being executed in the field following arrest.

The report added that the enemy holds the bodies of 88 martyred prisoners, 77 of them since the genocide began—an open violation of international law. Meanwhile, extremist Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir continues to push for a law authorizing the execution of prisoners, exposing the true face of a regime built on hatred and criminality.

Gaza — A Land of Graves as the World Watches

Scenes of mass burials and massive destruction affirm that Gaza has become a land overflowing with graves, while the world stands idle before an extermination campaign that has left over 239,000 killed or wounded and more than 9,000 missing, mostly children and women.

Officials from Gaza’s Health Ministry and Civil Defense warn of total collapse of the humanitarian and relief systems amid fuel shortages, lack of medical supplies, and paralysis of movement due to systematic destruction of power, water, and road networks.

With U.S. Support and Global Complicity — The Killing Continues

While Washington continues to provide open military and political support to the Zionist entity, the machinery of death keeps harvesting lives and erasing what remains of civilization—without deterrence or accountability.

Human rights reports describe what is happening in Gaza as the largest act of genocide in the 21st century, targeting the Palestinian people’s very existence, memory, and culture — a manifestation of a fascist apartheid regime no longer hiding its genocidal intent.