Sayyid al-Leader: Martyr al-Ghamari a Model of Innovation and Adaptability — A Timeless School for the Faith Movement

Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirmed that the martyred commander, Major General Mohammed Abdul-Karim al-Ghamari, represents an exemplary model of faith-based commitment and jihadist dedication — a timeless school for generations in resilience, creativity, and innovation in confronting challenges.

Sayyid al-Leader explained that al-Ghamari combined intellectual maturity with psychological balance, making him a role model in self-control and wise conduct in all circumstances — whether in anger, fear, or satisfaction. He emphasized that good character, patience, and respect for others were among the martyr’s most notable qualities, particularly in bearing great responsibilities.

He noted that innovation and adaptability were key traits of al-Ghamari, enabling him to turn challenges into opportunities and achieve major leaps in capability and performance despite difficult conditions. This spirit of faith and jihad, he said, is what empowers a mujahid to endure, excel, and persevere through hardship.

Sayyid al-Leader added that great martyrs such as al-Ghamari and his comrades contributed through their creativity and innovation to a qualitative transformation in the struggle. The results of their efforts were evident in the sincerity and steadfastness with which they carried out their duties — reflecting the value of the sacrifices made by the Yemeni people and their fighting forces, and serving as an inspiration for future generations.

He stressed that these noble examples of martyrs, emerging from the Qur’anic school of faith-based orientation, will remain immortal in history and a source of strength for the nation and its people. God, he said, rewards the nation and its fighters for such sacrifices with great blessings — sacrifices that have reinforced the steadfastness of the Yemeni people and their armed forces, making them more resilient against challenges.

Concluding his address, Sayyid al-Leader said:

“Martyr al-Ghamari and his comrades are shining stars in the school of giving and jihad. Their actions have left an indelible mark in history — a beacon for all who walk the path of struggle and dignity.”