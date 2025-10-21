Commander of the Revolutionary Guard Warns: Whoever Attacks Iran Will Open the Gates of Hell on Themselves

In a meeting loaded with deep security and strategic implications, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General Mohammad Bakbour, reaffirmed Iran’s principle of decisive deterrence: anyone who threatens the Republic or attacks it will face “a response stronger” than what occurred during the so-called “12-day war,” and “will ignite the fire of hell on the aggressor” — a phrase that encapsulates Tehran’s confidence in its defensive capabilities and its resolve to protect sovereignty. The meeting, which brought Bakbour together with Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji, also reshaped the regional security work map between Tehran and Baghdad through mutual pledges to prevent any threat emanating from Iraqi territory against Iran.

Advanced deterrent preparations: missile shields failed — so striking power increased

Major General Bakbour said the enemy had relied on advanced interception systems — from THAAD and Aegis to sea-based anti-missile defenses — deployed to intercept Iranian missiles. Nevertheless, he said, Iran succeeded in launching its missiles and striking intended targets during the recent confrontation, according to Tasnim Agency. The message is clear: effectiveness is not measured only by the number of interception systems but by the attacker’s capability, planning, timing, and when local capacity, precise planning, and committed human elements are employed, traditional calculations about defenses change.

“The 12-day war”: targeting leaders and plots that failed due to popular awareness

Bakbour asserted that the Zionist enemy attempted during that confrontation to destabilize Iran by targeting leaders and sowing chaos, but “the wisdom of the Leader and the vigilance of the people” thwarted those plots. This account shows Tehran’s dual focus in warfare: the technical-operational dimension (missiles and operational capability) and the internal political-social dimension (popular awareness and cohesion).

Intelligence and security cooperation with Iraq: reining in groups and a pact to prevent attacks

Bakbour praised Baghdad’s efforts to rein in groups hostile to Iran during the last confrontation, urging full implementation of security agreements and forming a field committee to monitor borders and contact zones. Iraqi National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji reaffirmed Baghdad’s commitment to preventing any action from Iraqi soil that threatens Tehran, stating “Iran’s security is Iraq’s security.” These pledges translate into practical steps: deeper intelligence cooperation, joint border patrols, and checkpoint controls aimed at containing any groups that might be used to provoke tension between the two countries.

Strategic and regional implications

— Strengthening regional deterrence equations: Bakbour’s remarks reinforce the notion that Iran no longer limits itself to symbolic retaliation but develops capabilities for painful, decisive responses if required.

— Shifting the security scene toward regional cooperation: coordination with Baghdad signals Tehran’s preference to dry up threat sources through diplomatic and field security tools rather than widen confrontations.

— A message to enemies and occupiers: the stern warning, directed at Tel Aviv and Washington, makes clear that future tests of Iranian resolve could cost aggressors far more than they expect.

Effective deterrence plus preventive cooperation: Tehran-Baghdad security equation

In an era of changing engagement rules and overlapping influence arenas, Iran pursues two parallel tracks: a solid deterrent force capable of striking strategic depth if necessary, and an inter-state security bridge built on cooperation, intelligence sharing, and field monitoring. Bakbour’s words are not an idle threat but a declaration of a new reading of the regional security equation: whoever attacks Iran will pay a heavy price, and whoever partners with Tehran to secure borders preserves their country’s and the region’s safety.