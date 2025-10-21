Israeli Occupation Army reports two soldiers injured in Gaza-controlled area

The Israeli occupation army acknowledged that two of its soldiers were injured on Tuesday following the explosion of an improvised explosive device (IED) south of the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the army said: “Two soldiers sustained minor injuries after an IED exploded in an area under our control in Khan Yunis.”

The Hebrew news site Walla reported that “the two soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for treatment.”

It added that “during an army operation south of Khan Yunis, a tank ran over an IED, and no militants were observed in the area at the time of the explosion.”