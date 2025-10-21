Cuba condemns “Israeli” attacks on Lebanon

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon on Tuesday, stressing that they violate the nearly year-old ceasefire agreement and contravene international law.

The minister stressed, in a post on the X platform monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that these attacks pose a threat to efforts to achieve stability and peace in the Middle East.

Rodriguez attached to his post a photo of the Israeli army’s attacks on Lebanon.

The Israeli enemy continues its daily attacks on Lebanon by land, sea, and air, with more than 4,500 Israeli violations recorded since the ceasefire was announced on November 27, 2024.