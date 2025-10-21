WFP: Around 6,700 Tons of Food Enter Gaza Since Ceasefire

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced that since the beginning of the ceasefire, it has managed to bring in approximately 6,700 tons of food supplies into the Gaza Strip — enough to feed half a million people for two weeks.

WFP spokesperson Abeer Atefa said in a press statement on Tuesday that the situation in the Strip is witnessing “cautious optimism,” noting that residents are beginning to feel hopeful amid a relative improvement in the pace of humanitarian aid deliveries.