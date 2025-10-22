Hamas: Israeli Knesset’s vote on annexing WB reflects ugly face of colonialism

Hamas on Wednesday considered the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary reading of two bills to annex the West Bank and impose sovereignty over the so-called Ma’ale Adumim settlement, which was passed on Wednesday, an expression of the ugly face of the colonial enemy.

The movement said in a press statement that the Israeli enemy insists on continuing its attempts to “legitimize” settlements and impose Israeli “sovereignty” over the occupied Palestinian territories, in flagrant violation of all relevant international laws and resolutions.

It stressed that the Israeli enemy’s frantic attempts to annex West Bank lands are invalid and illegitimate and will not change the fact that the West Bank is Palestinian territory according to history, international law, and the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice issued in 2024.

Hamas held the Israeli enemy responsible for the repercussions of these invalid occupation laws.

It called on the United Nations, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to condemn this move and work to curb the policies of the Zionist enemy and hold it and its leaders accountable for their crimes against the Palestinian people and their blatant violations of international law.