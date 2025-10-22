PIC: 5,834 attacks by Zionist settlers in WB since October 2025

The Palestine Information Center said on Wednesday that Zionist settlers have carried out 5,834 attacks against Palestinians, their rights, and their property since October 7, 2023, until today.

The observatory reported, in a statistical report that settlers have carried out 381 attacks since the beginning of October.

It noted that 48,728 trees, including 37,237 olive trees, have been damaged as a result of Zionist settler attacks.

The Center explained that the most prominent results of the Zionist settlers’ attacks were the martyrdom of 29 Palestinians, the injury of 159 others, the burning of 97 trees and property, the theft of 409 trees and property, the destruction of 104 plots of land, and the damage to 312 Palestinian vehicles.