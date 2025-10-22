Norway: ICJ ruling places all states before their responsibilities toward Gaza

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide affirmed that the International Court of Justice’s ruling is significant and comes following an initiative by Norway, expressing his satisfaction with the clarity of the decision.

In press statements on Wednesday, the Norwegian foreign minister said: “The ICJ ruling should be referred to the UN General Assembly and built upon, and we are pleased with the clarity of the decision,” according to the Palestinian Safa Agency.

He added that the Court’s ruling places all countries—not just “Israel”—before their responsibilities, stressing the need for an uninterrupted flow of international aid to Gaza.

Eide also pointed out that the ICJ made it clear that UNRWA is a neutral organization and must be allowed to carry out its work.

Earlier today, the International Court of Justice stated that “Israel” is obligated to ensure the basic needs of Palestinian civilians are met and that it cannot use starvation as a method of warfare.

The Court also affirmed that “Israel” must allow relief efforts carried out by the United Nations in the Palestinian territories.