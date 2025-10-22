Hamas: Knesset Vote to Annex the West Bank Exposes the Ugly Colonial Face of the Zionist Enemy

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas stated on Wednesday that the Zionist enemy’s Knesset vote on two preliminary bills — one to annex the West Bank and another to impose Israeli sovereignty over the “Ma’ale Adumim” settlement — reflects the ugly colonial nature of the occupation.

In a press statement, Hamas affirmed that the Zionist entity persists in legalizing settlements and imposing sovereignty over occupied Palestinian lands, in blatant violation of international laws and resolutions.

The movement stressed that all annexation attempts are null and void, lacking any legal legitimacy, and cannot alter the truth that the West Bank is Palestinian land, based on both history and international law — including the 2024 advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice.

Hamas held the Zionist enemy fully responsible for the consequences of this move, calling on the United Nations, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to condemn these decisions and take concrete action to restrain the occupation’s policies and hold its leaders accountable for their crimes against the Palestinian people.