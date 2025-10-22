A New “Protection Agreement” Begs for American Approval at the Cost of Dignity



In yet another season of American illusion-selling, Riyadh once again returns to the table of submission, preparing to sign a new so-called “defense agreement” with Washington — allegedly to protect the kingdom, though the entire world knows it is nothing more than a financial deal to feed a collapsing U.S. treasury.

The same old play repeats itself: Washington waves the ghost of danger, and Riyadh opens its checkbook. Between them unfolds the endless political and financial extortion game that has turned “American protection” into a commodity sold at the auctions of Gulf fear.

Washington Extorts… and Riyadh Pays for the Illusion

According to CBS News, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Washington in November to sign a defense pact with President Donald Trump, similar to the one Qatar signed following the Israeli aggression on Doha.

But behind this visit lies a massive financial deal — Saudi Arabia is set to pour tens of billions into the U.S. treasury under the banner of “security and stability.” The real goal, however, is to buy American political cover for any future escalation, possibly against Yemen.

These so-called “protection agreements” have never been anything more than a cheap disguise for U.S. extortion, now being repackaged to bring Washington back into the Gulf spotlight after its waning influence against Russia, China, Iran, and Yemen.

Protection from Whom?

The history of American “protection” is a chronicle of betrayal.

When the Zionist entity struck Doha, U.S. bases at Al-Udeid knew in advance — yet did nothing.

Not a single shot was fired to protect the “ally.” Washington merely issued a hollow statement urging “restraint,” leaving Qatar alone under fire.

So why is Saudi Arabia repeating the same scene today?

The answer is simple: a doctrine of dependency that has turned Gulf regimes into hostages of fear, willingly surrendering their sovereignty in exchange for hollow promises of “security guarantees.”

The “Money-for-Protection” Game: The Ugly Face of Hegemony

For decades, the United States has wielded the “Iranian threat” to terrify the Gulf and push it into purchasing American weapons worth billions.

Then it brandished the “war on terror” to justify its military presence in the region.

Today, Washington is simply recycling the same old performance — this time branded as “defense agreements,” which in reality are nothing but signed permissions for the U.S. to plunder both wealth and sovereignty.

Even Trump himself once admitted bluntly:

“Without our protection, Saudi Arabia wouldn’t last two weeks.”

One sentence that perfectly sums up the master–servant dynamic and exposes the extent of Riyadh’s subservience to the White House.

Preparation for Escalation Against Yemen?

Political and regional sources suggest that this agreement may be part of a Saudi plan to prepare for a new military escalation against Yemen, an attempt to regain face after repeated battlefield defeats.

But Riyadh knows full well that any new war would be disastrous — Yemen today is not the Yemen of a decade ago.

Its armed forces now possess strategic deterrence capabilities proven effective in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, imposing a new regional reality that even Washington hesitates to challenge.

If America itself could not protect the Zionist entity from the resistance’s missiles in Gaza, how could it possibly shield Riyadh from Yemen’s expanding deterrence that now reaches from the sea to deep inside occupied Palestine?

Washington Manufactures the Threat… Then Sells the Protection

The American trick is old but effective: create the crisis, stoke the fear, sell the solution.

This is how Washington has amassed wealth — through the sweat of nations and the blood of innocents.

Meanwhile, petrodollar regimes continue to kneel, believing that money can buy safety.

But history — from Afghanistan to Iraq to Ukraine — proves one truth: America protects no one.

It abandons its allies the moment their wallets run dry.

Yemen Changes the Equation

While submissive regimes scramble to buy protection, Yemen is writing, with the blood of its sons, a new epic of true sovereignty.

The Yemeni people did not purchase their security with dollars or oil — they forged it with faith, courage, and resilience.

As Riyadh rushes to Washington, Yemen continues to prove itself the unshakable constant in the regional equation — enforcing the blockade on the Zionist enemy, confronting U.S. fleets, and raising the banner of dignity where oil regimes have bowed in shame.

This reality alone makes the upcoming “protection agreement” a new document of disgrace in Saudi Arabia’s record of dependency.

Buying Illusion from the Merchant of Deceit

And so, the kingdom continues on its familiar path:

the more you pay, the more promises you get.

As one observer aptly put it:

“Saudi Arabia isn’t buying protection — it’s buying illusion from a merchant of deceit, paying extra for the tax of fear.”

The question that remains — soaked in the irony of history:

Will America grant Riyadh a shield against the ‘Yemeni rain’?

Or will it sell them yet another leaky umbrella, just like the one it once sold to Qatar?