Zionist Genocide Continues: Over 68,000 Martyrs in Gaza as Prisoners’ Bodies Reveal Horrific Torture and Field Executions

Ongoing War Crimes Despite the So-Called Ceasefire



The Zionist killing machine continues its massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 68,234 martyrs and 170,373 wounded since October 7, 2023 — a crime of genocide unprecedented in modern human history.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, hospitals in Gaza received five new martyrs in the past few hours — one killed in a direct strike and four pulled from the rubble — in addition to four critically wounded.

Despite the declared ceasefire on October 11, 2025, the aggression never truly stopped. Since that date, the ministry has recorded 88 martyrs and 315 injuries, while many victims remain trapped under the debris and in the streets, unreachable due to the destruction of infrastructure and continued bombardment.

Bodies of Prisoners Reveal Brutal Torture and Field Executions

In a shocking display of savagery, the Ministry of Health and the Government Media Office in Gaza revealed that the occupation is committing horrific crimes against the martyrs whose bodies it has detained.

The occupation continues to hold hundreds of bodies, while 54 martyrs recently returned by the enemy showed clear signs of torture, burns, close-range gunshots, and binding marks on hands and feet with ropes and plastic restraints — as well as visible strangulation marks on many necks.

Forensic examinations confirmed that the bodies, returned after long detention, were in “terrifying condition” — faces burned, bodies crushed under tank treads — clear evidence of systematic field executions of prisoners and detainees.

Dr. Munir al-Bursh, Director-General of the Gaza Ministry of Health, said that out of 165 bodies returned by the occupation since the ceasefire, only 50 could be identified due to extreme mutilation and torture.

He added that burial was carried out under legal supervision, with DNA samples collected for later identification, noting that some bodies had ropes around their necks and legs, blindfolds, and severe burns and fractures across the body.

Six Thousand Missing… and Mass Graves of the Unidentified

Dr. Ahmed Masoud, Director of the Palestinian Missing Persons Center, revealed that about 6,000 people are missing in Gaza since the war began — including hundreds of children and youth forcibly disappeared under mysterious circumstances. Many are believed to have been executed or buried beneath the rubble without trace.

The center has so far documented only 1,300 cases due to the communication blackout and the difficulty of reaching affected areas.

Meanwhile, Nasser Medical Complex announced the receipt of 15 new bodies from the occupation. In total, the Ministry of Health has received 195 bodies since the beginning of the war, most of them unidentified; 54 were buried in a mass grave in Deir al-Balah with the participation of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Awqaf, and local authorities.

“Sde Teiman”: The Death Camp Exposing the True Face of the Occupation

Medical and human rights reports confirm that most of the returned bodies came from the “Sde Teiman” military detention facility in the Negev desert, where Palestinian prisoners are subjected to torture, starvation, and extrajudicial execution.

Dr. al-Bursh stated that documents attached to the bodies, written in Hebrew, explicitly indicate Sde Teiman as the source and that some underwent DNA testing there.

These findings align with reports and photos published by The Guardian, which showed detainees chained to hospital beds, blindfolded, and forced to wear diapers — scenes that evoke the darkest crimes of 20th-century fascism.

Doctors Without Borders: The Ceasefire Doesn’t Mean the End of Suffering

Amid this catastrophic reality, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) called for urgent international action to evacuate patients and the wounded from Gaza, stressing that the ceasefire does not mean the suffering has ended.

Thousands of wounded remain in critical condition without medical care or evacuation routes, as border crossings are closed and medical supplies blocked.

The organization stated:

“The Israeli enemy has killed, arrested, and displaced medical staff and systematically prevented medical aid from entering Gaza.”

MSF urged the immediate reopening of crossings to save those still alive.

UNRWA: Aid Is a Drop in an Ocean of Need

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) confirmed that the humanitarian aid entering Gaza represents only a drop in the ocean of urgent needs.

The agency has 6,000 trucks loaded with vital supplies waiting in Jordan and Egypt, pending entry approval.

UNRWA said:

“The ban on our aid must be lifted immediately, and all crossings opened without restriction — the humanitarian situation in Gaza is unbearable.”

The Palestinian people are facing an officially declared famine since August, after the Zionist enemy imposed a total blockade, cutting off food, medicine, and fuel — a policy of collective starvation aimed at crushing the resistance and exterminating civilians slowly.

Documented War Crimes and Clear International Responsibility

The Government Media Office in Gaza held the Zionist entity and its Western backers, particularly the United States, fully responsible for these atrocities.

It called for forming an independent international investigation committee and referring Israeli leaders to the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

It emphasized that the documented evidence — killings, torture, executions, and systematic starvation — constitutes flagrant violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law, declaring that global silence amounts to complicity in these crimes.

Euro-Med Monitor: Two Years of Genocide and 270,000 Victims

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has documented shocking statistics after two years of the genocide:

The Zionist aggression has killed, injured, or detained over 270,000 Palestinians — nearly 12% of Gaza’s population.

It reported 75,190 martyrs, half of them women and children, and 173,200 injured, including 40,000 left permanently disabled.

More than 45,600 children have lost one or both parents — a tragedy of unprecedented humanitarian scale.

Additionally, 482 Palestinians — including 160 children — have died of hunger and malnutrition, while 99% of Gaza’s residents have been forcibly displaced at least once over the past two years.

The Monitor called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to prosecute the Zionist leaders before international courts for crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.