Shamkhani: Iran’s Strategy Is Defensive — A Decisive Response Is Part of Our Firm Doctrine

Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Political Adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, affirmed that Iran’s military strategy is founded on defense, not aggression, stressing that the capacity to deliver a strong and decisive response constitutes a core pillar of the Islamic Republic’s defensive doctrine.

Shamkhani explained that the Zionist entity has repeatedly shown that it does not respect agreements or honor ceasefires, arguing that its repeated violations of the truce reveal its aggressive nature and brutal conduct toward the peoples of the region.

He pointed out that Iran possesses a comprehensive deterrence system that guarantees the defense of its sovereignty and strategic interests, and that responding to any threat will be inevitable and painful, within the framework of what he described as a “policy of reciprocal response” that has proven effective in confronting American and Zionist arrogance.

Shamkhani concluded by asserting that regional security will only be achieved through a balance of power and deterrence of aggression, and that Iran will remain at the forefront of the Axis of Resistance, defending the issues of the Ummah — foremost among them Palestine — until the Zionist entity is removed from existence.