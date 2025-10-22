From Gaza to Sanaa… Saraya al-Quds Announces Its Martyrs and Salutes Yemen — the Land of Missiles and the Resilient Blockade

In a televised address charged with faith, identity, and struggle, Saraya al-Quds’ military spokesman and commander, Abu Hamza, today sent a solemn salute to the people of Yemen for launching its missiles and drones and imposing an unprecedented naval blockade on the Zionist enemy and its allies.

The speech served as a message of respect and appreciation to the entire Axis of Resistance — from Yemen through Lebanon and Iran to freedom-loving people everywhere — affirming that the choice of resistance remains until liberation, and that Saraya al-Quds will safeguard the gains won with precious blood and unrivaled popular steadfastness.

A Central Salute: Yemen at the Forefront of the Resistance

Abu Hamza opened with a special greeting to “our brothers in dear Yemen,” noting that what the Yemeni brothers did — mobilizing missiles and drones and enforcing a maritime blockade on the enemy — constitutes a strategic, qualitative act and a turning point in the course of supporting Palestine. The salute was not mere rhetoric but a recognition of a field, media, and political role that altered the balance of the battle and imposed new calculations on the enemy and its allies.

Funerals and the Announcement of Hundreds of Fallen Fighters

The spokesman paused on the heavy price of freedom, announcing: “We deliver the news of the elevation of hundreds of our fighters, cadres, and commanders of military axes and affiliates,” who stood bravely on the battlefields — including prominent members of Saraya al-Quds’ staff council. He affirmed that these sacrifices are an honor and a badge of pride for the movement and its people, and that despite the difficulty of the path it will continue until victory or martyrdom.

Commitment to the Ceasefire and Monitoring the Enemy: A Responsible, Pragmatic Stance

Abu Hamza declared Saraya al-Quds’ full commitment to the ceasefire agreement reached in Sharm el-Sheikh “to the extent that the enemy abides by it,” stressing that the resistance will monitor the enemy’s compliance with the terms and that any violations will be met with appropriate response. This posture blends concern for the temporary calm with strategic caution and battlefield readiness.

Reading the Battle: Why ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ Broke Out

The spokesman said the battle was “imposed” in response to the enemy’s endless crimes in Jerusalem and the West Bank, the targeting of prisoners, and the continued siege and killing in Gaza. He stated that Saraya al-Quds was at the heart of the fighting from the outset — before the first tank entered — employing various fire systems and elite units to carry out swift operations that inflicted direct losses on the enemy.

Praise for the Axis of Resistance: Lebanon, Iran, and Freedom’s Allies

Abu Hamza sent reverent greetings to comrades in blood and martyrdom at Hezbollah and its valiant resistance, noting Lebanon’s role in battlefield support. He also lauded the Islamic Republic of Iran — “leadership and people” — which sacrificed its finest scholars and commanders of the Revolutionary Guard as martyrs on the road to Jerusalem, recalling Hajj Ramadan. Tribute was also paid to freedom-loving people worldwide who voiced support for the cause.

Service, Media, and Humanitarian Dimension: Thanks to Every Helping Hand

He did not omit praise for medical teams, civil-defense units, and independent media: he thanked medical and emergency personnel who worked with limited resources to save lives, and thanked journalists, photographers, and platforms that realigned the world’s compass toward Gaza — stressing that this media support was a key pillar in the epic of steadfastness.

A Confrontational Message: No Retreat, No Surrendering of Arms

The address made clear that Saraya al-Quds is “a project of combat” against the occupation as long as occupation remains on Palestinian land, and that weapons will remain and will not be surrendered no matter how long the struggle lasts. Abu Hamza described the enemy army as “a racist, thuggish army devoid of humanity,” reaffirming the resistance’s determination and persistence on all fronts and platforms.

Prisoners and Freedom: A Cost That Demands Attention

The spokesman noted that the scenes of breaking chains and steps toward prisoners’ freedom carry profound significance after the heavy sacrifices paid by the resistance and the people, and that the prisoners’ file remains a humanitarian and strategic priority no less important than other arenas — achieving progress on it is an obligation on par with exposing the enemy’s crimes.

A Salute to Yemen and a Question of Resolve — The Path Continues

In a speech that wove spiritual, field, and political threads of the resistance, Saraya al-Quds framed a clear purpose: martyrdom is an honorable choice, the resistance is a permanent project, and the support given by Yemen, Lebanon, Iran, and freedom-loving peoples is a substantial asset.

Abu Hamza’s salute to Yemen was both a message of gratitude and a declaration of a new battlefield equation: those who support the resistance widen the circle of freedom and reap the fruits of steadfastness; those who seek to disarm or isolate the resistance will confront an unbending will.

He concluded with a pledge of solidarity: “We are with you until the moment you bid farewell to the Chief of Staff of your armed forces” — a vow that underscores the promise of loyalty and the bond between resistances and free peoples.