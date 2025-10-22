The Extraordinary Commander and the Maker of the Equation: Faith + Victory



In his final address on the martyrdom of Chief of Staff Mujahid Muhammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, Sayyid Leader Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi presented a new equation of consciousness and construction that links deep religious faith with battlefield military superiority — asserting that the secret of Yemen’s victory was never iron and weapons alone, but faith, resolve, and the insight that the martyrs carried in their hearts before their rifles.

The Spirit of al-Ghamari: A School of Devotion and Jihad

From the first moment, the Sayyid Leader placed the martyr al-Ghamari in his rightful position: a symbol of the faith-based school that produces leaders and does not wait for miracles. He was not merely a military commander but the pioneer of a comprehensive national liberation project — one who turned hardships into opportunities and pressure into fuel for creativity.

His career embodied the close relationship between faith and planning, between worship and leadership, where prayer and insight become battlefield formulas that yield victory on the ground.

The Sayyid Leader did not speak of al-Ghamari as a departed martyr but as an immortal idea and an ongoing path, because men like him redefined the meaning of strength in an era when armies were measured by the number of aircraft rather than by the number of the faithful.

From Frontline to Workshop: Strength Is Forged by Faith

The Sayyid Leader emphasized that al-Ghamari believed self-reliance to be the essence of victory, and that war production, field qualification, and training were not mere administrative tasks but jihadi duties. From the battlefield came the will, from the workshop came the missile, and from faith was born strength.

As the Sayyid Leader said, Yemen today builds its military power from the same spirit of sacrifice that produced al-Ghamari’s victories — so that Yemeni drones and missiles bear his faith-driven signature before they bear his military imprint.

Faith as a Deterrence Strategy

In discussing the regional and international struggle, the Sayyid Leader stressed that faith is the greatest deterrence system, because it transforms an ordinary person into a fighter of iron will, and makes a besieged nation into an invincible force. He affirmed that no amount of equipment or money can break a people who have made the Qur’an their guide and martyrs the fuel for their steadfastness.

He noted that al-Ghamari’s experience proved that what Arab armies lack is this faith-rooted consciousness — a deficit Yemen overcame by converting faith into knowledge, management, and institutional building.

Al-Ghamari… A Role Model for Generations

Al-Ghamari was not an extraordinary commander merely because he fought bravely, but because he built a model of the mission-driven leader who combines devout spirit with organizational acumen, humility with firmness, and devotion with tangible achievement.

The school of al-Ghamari, as presented by the Sayyid Leader, is not nostalgia for the past but a roadmap for coming generations: how a commander becomes a soldier on the field, how responsibility becomes an act of worship, and how Qur’anic values forge an undefeated army.

From al-Ghamari to the Ummah… The Covenant Continues

The Sayyid Leader concluded by asserting that al-Ghamari and his companions represent the spiritual reinforcement of Yemen’s steadfast path, and that their blood has drawn the road to forthcoming victory. The vanishing of the enemy, he said, is inevitable because faith is the supreme law of history, and a nation that produced al-Ghamari can produce a thousand more like him.

Thus the Sayyid Leader’s equation: Faith creates strength… strength preserves dignity… and dignity guards the future.