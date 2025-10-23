Hamas: The Criminal Ben Gvir’s Display of Prisoner Torture Reveals the Fascist Face of the Entity and Its Moral Collapse

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) stated that the footage published by the criminal Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir — in which he parades the torture of Palestinian prisoners in enemy jails and calls for their execution — represents the peak of moral degradation and fascism underpinning the occupying entity, exposing a diseased mentality nourished by the blood of innocents.

In a statement released Thursday, the movement said what Ben-Gvir showcased to the Israeli media is not an exception but part of a systematic policy practiced by the enemy against prisoners in the dungeons of oppression, intended to break their will and legendary steadfastness. Hamas stressed that these crimes will not weaken the resolve of the resistance but will only strengthen their determination to continue the path of liberation.

Hamas added that the bodies of martyrs returned from enemy prisons bear marks of brutal torture, which places the Israeli entity before a fully constituted war crime requiring the prosecution of its leaders before international courts.

The movement called on the free people of the world, United Nations bodies, and human-rights organizations to take urgent action to expose the enemy’s crimes, stop its violations against prisoners, and compel it to comply with international humanitarian law. Hamas emphasized that “what is happening in the prisons is a chapter of the genocide the enemy practices against the entire Palestinian people.”

Hamas concluded by asserting that “the prisoners’ steadfastness in the face of their tormentors extends the epic of the Palestinian people on the ground,” and that the crimes of the criminal Ben-Gvir and those behind him will be recorded in the nation’s memory as testimony to the entity’s moral and humanitarian collapse and to its impending, divinely ordained demise.