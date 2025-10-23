UN Coordinator: Situation in Palestinian territories is dire, destruction in Gaza beyond description

The United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, warned on Thursday of the severity of the situation in the occupied territories, noting that the destruction in Gaza is beyond description and that Palestinian civilians are suffering immensely from the consequences of the war.

In a press statement, Hadi said that the continued violence and lack of security pose a major threat and hinder reconstruction efforts, emphasizing that there is a genuine opportunity to end a dark chapter in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

He added that the Gaza agreement represents a glimmer of hope, but it remains extremely fragile, warning of the risks of slipping back into a cycle of violence.

Hadi stressed the need to build on the current ceasefire and move toward a comprehensive agreement that ensures regional stability.

The UN Coordinator underscored the importance of establishing a robust mechanism to coordinate humanitarian aid in support of the United Nations’ efforts in the Gaza Strip.