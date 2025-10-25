Gaza Between Death and Silence — The Zionist Enemy Continues the Massacre Despite the Ceasefire

Weeks after the ceasefire agreement, Palestinian blood continues to flow through the streets of besieged Gaza, where each passing day reveals new chapters of the U.S.-backed Zionist massacre — one that has turned the Strip into a wasteland and an unprecedented humanitarian inferno in modern history.

The Numbers of Tragedy Keep Rising — 68,000 Dead and Hundreds of Thousands Wounded

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Saturday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has reached 68,519 martyrs and 170,382 wounded since October 7, 2023. Many victims remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to massive destruction and lack of resources.

The ministry added that Israeli violations after the ceasefire on October 11 alone resulted in 93 new martyrs and 324 wounded, while 464 bodies were recovered from strike sites — only 64 of which have been identified out of 195 bodies recently returned by the occupation.

An additional 220 martyrs have been added to the cumulative toll after verification by the judicial committee for missing persons — a grim indicator that the tragedy persists despite the fragile calm.

A Collapsed Health System — 18,500 Patients Await Evacuation

Since the ceasefire began, Gaza’s health system has seen no improvement. The Ministry of Health confirmed that no shipments of medicine, equipment, or medical supplies have entered the Strip. Meanwhile, 18,500 patients who have completed exit procedures are still awaiting permission to travel abroad for treatment.

Dr. Mohammed Abu Afash, head of Medical Relief in Gaza, told Al Jazeera that primary healthcare services remain crippled, and that mobile clinics and field hospitals have become a lifeline. He urged for the immediate entry of medical supplies to revive the collapsing health sector.

Gaza Without Reconstruction or Infrastructure — Rubble Speaks Louder Than Aid

Amid the health disaster, Gaza’s residents face an escalating humanitarian and service crisis. The Gaza Municipality appealed to international organizations for urgent intervention, confirming that no construction materials or heavy machinery have entered the city since the ceasefire — preventing debris removal and the restoration of basic services.

The municipality reported acute shortages in cement, vehicle and generator parts, pumps, water and sewage pipes, and even technical tools, warning that the humanitarian catastrophe will worsen if the blockade continues.

Human Rights Watch: A Deliberate Starvation Crime

Human Rights Watch called on the international community — particularly the Zionist entity’s allies — to pressure Tel Aviv to allow unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, warning that continued obstruction constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The organization affirmed that Israel continues to impose crippling restrictions on crossings, blocking aid to more than two million people, while UN agencies warn of an imminent famine following the destruction of food, water, and energy infrastructure.

Doctors Without Borders: Disease Ravages the Besieged

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) reported that over one million Palestinians remain trapped in a small section of southern Gaza under catastrophic conditions, where 70% of medical consultations are now linked to illnesses caused by poor living conditions and lack of hygiene.

The organization warned that the collapse of the healthcare system, combined with the lack of clean water and medicine, risks large-scale epidemics, holding the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the humanitarian and environmental disaster.

A Generation Without Schools — Education on the Brink of Extinction

Beyond physical annihilation, Gaza’s children are enduring another form of eradication. UNICEF warned of the loss of an entire generation after three years without schools, noting that 85% of educational facilities have been destroyed or turned into shelters for displaced families. More than 20,000 students and 31,000 wounded have been recorded since the start of the war.

Regional director Edward Beigbeder stated, “Food is survival, but education is hope,” adding that 80% of Gaza’s land has been flattened, leaving children and teachers without any environment conducive to learning — or even to life.

Genocide by Fire and Silence — The Enemy Continues to Violate the Ceasefire

Despite the October 10 ceasefire, the Israeli occupation continues its violations. The Ministry of Health reported 89 additional martyrs since the truce began — clear evidence that the occupation intends to maintain its crimes under the guise of “calm.”

Observers assert that Gaza is enduring an ongoing policy of genocide through starvation, disease, and destruction, while the world remains silent — except for the voices of the free, from Yemen and across the resistance front, demanding the trial of Israeli and American leaders responsible for these crimes against humanity.

Gaza Endures — Truth Never Dies

Amid the rubble and the blood, the people of Gaza continue to prove that the spirit of resistance cannot be crushed, and that hope does not die, no matter how long the siege lasts. For every wall destroyed, another wall of resilience rises; for every martyr who falls, another generation takes up the cause.

This is Gaza — unbroken despite annihilation, writing with its blood a historic indictment of the world’s silence and a new chapter of dignity and freedom in the face of U.S.-Israeli tyranny.