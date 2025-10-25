How much time would one need to count Yemen’s military achievements? Perhaps it’s enough to name one man whose legacy encapsulates them all — and who carried the greatest share of that achievement on his shoulders.

Among the most remarkable of these achievements is military manufacturing and production. Yemen today stands at the forefront of Arab nations in this field — a stark contrast to the days when its military capabilities were virtually nonexistent, reduced to “zero on the left” after its missile systems were buried and its arsenals dismantled during the so-called restructuring phase. That disarmament pushed Yemen to the brink of strategic collapse, laying the groundwork for the coalition’s aggression in 2015.

The American and regional wagers were clear: that the flames of war would never spread beyond Yemen’s borders, and that the conflict would be resolved within mere months. Yet the campaign turned into a grinding war waged with regional tools under international cover, amid a suffocating blockade and near-total lack of resources.

But what the coalition deemed impossible became reality through faith, ingenuity, and perseverance. Step by step, Yemen carved a path toward military development and production, and at the heart of that transformation stood Martyr Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Ghamari, who, upon assuming the post of Chief of Staff in 2016, ushered in a new era of Yemeni defense industry.

From Defense to Deterrence — From Deterrence to Precision Strikes

Under Al-Ghamari’s leadership, Yemen’s capabilities evolved rapidly — from mere defense to strategic deterrence, and from deterrence to precise offensive power. The armed forces became capable of striking aggressors repeatedly, launching dozens — eventually hundreds — of retaliatory operations.

The balance of power shifted: Yemen gained the upper hand with its missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia still remembers the infernos of Abqaiq and Khurais, while the UAE cannot forget the operations that shook Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The harsher the aggression became, the more Yemen’s capabilities multiplied — until Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were compelled to yield in the eighth year of war.

Rebuilding What Was Destroyed — Mastery Across Air, Land, and Sea

During that phase, Yemen made qualitative leaps in air defense, downing dozens of aircraft. What Washington had destroyed during its years of tutelage, Yemeni engineers rebuilt — stronger and more sophisticated. In the Red Sea, signs emerged of the very threat the Zionist entity had long feared.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s armed forces achieved self-sufficiency across the spectrum of weaponry — from handguns and Kalashnikov rifles to sniper systems, munitions, mines, artillery, and armored vehicles — forming an unprecedented homegrown production chain.

The Al-Aqsa Flood and the Peak of Yemeni Capability

When the Al-Aqsa Flood erupted, Yemen stood firmly with Palestine — both morally and militarily. The country’s defense industry continued to progress at an exceptional pace, and Al-Ghamari remained at the forefront, as he had been in every battle.

Even Washington acknowledged Yemen’s advancements, recognizing it as the world’s leading user of naval ballistic missiles. Yemen also developed cruise missiles and naval drones, and — through coordinated efforts — helped end the era of aircraft-carrier dominance, tightening the naval blockade on the Israeli entity.

During the same period, Yemen shattered the American F-35 myth, downing 22 aircraft within a year and a half, while its “Yafa” drones struck deep inside Israeli territory with pinpoint accuracy, penetrating some of the most advanced defense systems in existence.

Then came the “Samad-4” model, which inflicted heavy blows on the enemy until the final moments of the two-year conflict.

The Hypersonic Breakthrough — Yemen’s Crown Achievement

Perhaps the most significant milestone in Yemen’s military industry was the development of hypersonic missiles, now a nightmare for its adversaries. These weapons, equipped with advanced multi-shard warheads, symbolize Yemen’s entry into an elite technological tier once thought unreachable.

At the helm of this achievement stood Martyr Al-Ghamari — operating under extreme pressure, confronting the world’s most advanced military technology, and turning adversity into innovation.

Legacy of Faith, Work, and Sacrifice

For every discussion of Yemen’s greatest accomplishments, his name must be remembered.

Al-Ghamari embodied the transformation of the impossible into the achievable — a testament to what faith, determination, and sacrifice can accomplish in the face of overwhelming odds.