October 25 — The Day of Pain and Memory in Yemen’s Record of U.S.-Saudi-Emirati Aggression

On this day, October 25, Yemenis pause before a bloody chronicle of crimes committed by the U.S.-Saudi-Emirati war machine throughout the years of aggression.

It is a day that reminds the world of the atrocities inflicted upon a people whose only “crime” was their desire for freedom and sovereignty — a people met with American aircraft and Saudi-Emirati missiles driven by hatred and destruction.

For eight long years of bombardment, starvation, and siege, the tragedy repeated itself, yet the Yemeni people stood tall and unbroken, transforming pain into fuel for resilience — confronting one of the most relentless wars the region has ever known.

2015: Homes, Schools, and Markets Bombed — When Death Filled Yemen’s Skies

On October 25, 2015, the U.S.-Saudi coalition unleashed a wave of brutal airstrikes that turned villages and neighborhoods into rubble.

In Sana’a, four civilians — including two children — were killed and five others injured after airstrikes hit Rahm al-‘Ulya village in Sanhan District, destroying four homes completely and damaging seven others.

In the capital, several air raids targeted Bayt Ma’yad on Taiz Street, striking warehouses and solar equipment depots, wounding an entire family — father, mother, and two children — and causing massive damage to nearby buildings.

Airstrikes also hit the areas around the Immigration and Passports Authority and al-Nahdayn, leaving extensive destruction in commercial and residential blocks.

In Sa’dah, tragedy was worse: a woman was killed and several others — including a child — injured when a mosque and several homes were bombed in al-Ma’bar area, Majz District. Three more civilians and two African nationals were killed when a bridge in the same area was struck.

Cluster bombs — internationally banned — rained down on Haidan Market, and a school was destroyed in Wulad Mas’ud, Sahar District.

Marib saw over 30 air raids on al-Jada’an, Fardat Nihm, al-Makhdara, and Marfa’ al-Jawf, devastating roads and infrastructure.

Al-Bayda and Radaa also came under bombardment. The year 2015 remains one of the bloodiest chapters in Yemen’s war history.

2016: Full-Scale Escalation — Targeting Farms, Factories, and Homes

On this day in 2016, the aggression continued its campaign of killing and destruction.

In Sana’a, 16 air raids struck Nihm District, one of which destroyed a citizen’s house in Masoura. Al-Hafa in al-Sab’een District was also bombed, inflicting heavy damage on public and private property.

In al-Jawf, raids struck al-Saqiyah, Wadi Waqz, al-Masloub, and al-Ghayl, targeting farms and homes.

In Taiz, coalition aircraft destroyed a home in al-Suweis, and an ice factory in al-Mokha, continuing bombardment over al-Zuhari and Dhubab, causing major losses.

In Hudaydah, civilian and economic facilities were hit — notably Bajil Cement Factory and a farm in al-Durayhimi.

Other regions including Lahj, al-Dhale’, and Sa’dah suffered cluster bomb attacks, particularly Takhyah in Baqim District, in yet another war crime.

2017: Renewed Bombardment of Cities, Homes, and Markets

The year 2017 brought no reprieve. The coalition continued to target civilians and markets.

In the capital, six airstrikes hit ‘Atan, destroying residential neighborhoods.

In Marib, Sirwah Market was bombed directly, while mercenary artillery shelled nearby homes.

In Sa’dah, fifteen air raids hit Baqim and al-Dhaher, damaging homes, while strikes spread across Hajjah, Shabwah, Taiz, and al-Jawf, marking yet another day of U.S.-Saudi fury.

2018: Random Shelling Hits Civilians in Sa’dah and ‘Amran

On October 25, 2018, Malik Ismail Ibrahim, aged 19, was injured in Saudi artillery shelling on villages in Shada District, Sa’dah.

Coalition airstrikes followed, hitting homes in Baqim, while rocket and artillery fire targeted border villages and farms.

In ‘Amran, three air raids struck Haraf Sufyan, damaging public and private property.

2019: Explosive Remnants Continue Killing Children

On October 25, 2019, a child was killed and two others wounded when a U.S.-made bomb remnant exploded in al-Jabaliya, al-Tuhita (Hudaydah) — a grim reminder that the coalition’s weapons continued to kill long after the air raids ceased.

Coalition aircraft carried out ten raids on al-Jawf and one on Sa’dah, while Saudi artillery continued shelling densely populated border villages.

2020: The War Against Children and Infrastructure Continues

In 2020, a new crime struck Sa’dah, where a child was killed by Saudi rocket fire on villages in Baqim District.

In Marib and al-Jawf, over 16 air raids were recorded. Hudaydah also endured ongoing spy-drone strikes and artillery bombardment on al-Durayhimi and al-Jabaliya.

2021: Border Massacres and Persistent Airstrikes

On October 25, 2021, one civilian was killed and four injured by Saudi border guards’ fire in al-Raqu,