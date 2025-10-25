New Violation: Two Martyrs in a Zionist Drone Strike in Central Gaza

Two Palestinian civilians were martyred on Friday evening following an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of civilians near al-Qastal Towers, east of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip — a clear breach of the ceasefire agreement.

According to Palestinian news agency Safa, local sources reported that ambulance crews recovered the bodies of the two martyrs and transferred them to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The ceasefire agreement in Gaza came into effect on October 10 after a devastating two-year war that left tens of thousands of martyrs and wounded, marking one of the most destructive and painful chapters in the Strip’s history.