“Maati” reports: Israeli enemy continues its violations for 15th day, with number of martyrs rising to 105

The Palestinian Information Center “Maati” monitored on Saturday violations by the Israeli enemy forces of the war-ending agreement in the Gaza Strip for the fifteenth consecutive day, highlighting a large toll of casualties and field violations.

According to the Center’s data, received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the number of martyrs rose until yesterday, Friday, to 105 martyrs, with injuries reaching 302 varying cases, in addition to 18 arrest cases.

The Israeli enemy carried out 44 shooting operations, 10 vehicle incursions beyond the Yellow Line, in addition to 44 shelling and targeting operations in various areas of the Strip.

The most prominent field violations by the Israeli enemy on October 24 included extensive demolition operations east of Gaza City, along with gunfire from warships off the coast of Khan Yunis.

The Al-Balad area east of Khan Yunis also witnessed intense gunfire towards the center of the area, which is more than a kilometer from the Yellow Line In Sheikh Zayed City, the body of the martyr Mahmoud Abu Rakbeh, who was targeted yesterday afternoon by a bomb dropped by an Israeli quadcopter drone, was recovered.

Advancement of Israeli enemy army vehicles was also observed outside the Yellow Line east of Wadi Gaza in the Hajar Al-Deek area, coinciding with artillery shelling east of Al-Bureij camp towards east Deir Al-Balah.

The targeting by the Israeli enemy’s artillery near the Al-Qastal towers east of Deir Al-Balah led to the martyrdom of both Said Salem Al-Ghwash and Masoud Salama Salem Al-Ghwash.

“Maati” confirmed that these continuous violations by the Israeli enemy represent a clear breach of the terms of the ceasefire agreement and further exacerbate the humanitarian and security conditions in various areas of the Strip